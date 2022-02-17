Luis Diaz can be the player to help lead Liverpool to another famous treble or more, according to former Reds goalkeeper Sander Westerveld.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain in all four competitions heading into the business end of the season. Liverpool can have hope of winning another Premier League title if they keep winning and Manchester City drop points.

Meanwhile, Klopp’s men now take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of the last-16 tie with Inter Milan as they look to win the Champions League again.

They are also still in the FA Cup and can reach the quarter-finals if they beat Norwich next month. Finally, they can clinch Carabao Cup triumph by beating Chelsea at Wembley.

Former Netherlands international Westerveld is one former Liverpool player who has won the FA Cup and League Cup at Anfield. Indeed, he played all but two games as Liverpool won a treble also involving the UEFA Cup in 2000/2001.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he backed Klopp to emulate the late Gerard Houllier, who masterminded that past treble.

He also backed new winger signing Luis Diaz to have an immediate impact in his first half-season on Merseyside.

“We did it in 2001 and it started off, as well, in February with the League Cup final and that gave us such a boost, winning that final,” Westerveld said.

Can Liverpool really win the quadruple under Jurgen Klopp this season?

“I think that was a kick-start to win all those trophies and gave us the the confidence to win those trophies.

“I think if we win against Chelsea in the League Cup final, I don’t see any point that they won’t win all of the trophies we can.

“And even if Jurgen Klopp has said Man City have already won the league – I’m sure if that was [put] diplomatically.

“It’s only six points if we win the game in hand and we still have to play them [City] in April.”

Indeed, Liverpool can cut the gap to the Premier League leaders by beating Leeds United next Wednesday.

Westerveld backs Klopp for Liverpool glory

Klopp is also in a rare position in that he has a full squad with no injury problems, even slight knocks.

The recent winter break saw him welcome Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott back to his ranks after injury. Colombia international Diaz’s arrival was from Porto was a further boost.

Liverpool have rarely had so many options. Klopp therefore recently insisted that this is the “strongest squad – no doubt” he has had since he arrived at Anfield in 2015.

Westerveld added in his assessment: “We’ve got all the cards in our own hands.

“[With] the way we are playing and everyone is fit and the new addition of Luis Diaz, which is really exciting, I think we can go all the way. And we should.”

Meanwhile, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his say on his trophy expectations for Liverpool this season.