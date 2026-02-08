Liverpool are keen to bolster their midfield options in the summer, and they have shown concrete interest in a key Newcastle player, while Real Madrid are ‘actively pursuing’ an important Anfield star, per reports.

Arne Slot’s side kept their powder mostly dry in the January window. Their only business was to seal the exciting £60million signing of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet. He will only join this summer.

But Liverpool are still tracking several targets as they plan to invest in the squad again ahead of next term, and sources confirm they are one of three Premier League giants making moves for Newcastle star Sandro Tonali.

Liverpool hold informal talks over signing Newcastle star

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today that Liverpool have recently made informal contact with Tonali’s representatives.

The Italian international joined Newcastle from AC Milan in a deal worth £55million in 2023 and when he has been available, he’s played a key role for Eddie Howe.

However, with Newcastle struggling for form this season and currently languishing in mid-table in the Premier League, speculation is rife that Tonali could pursue a new challenge.

We can confirm that along with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have also spoken with Tonali’s camp – confirming their admiration in case an opportunity to sign him arises.

Tonali’s agent has already stated that his client will assess his situation in the summer. However, intermediaries involved in potential negotiations believe the midfielder’s heart is pulling him back to Italy, where he wants to settle again with his family.

We understand that Juventus and his former club’s big rivals, Inter Milan are keen to make that happen, so Liverpool face serious competition for his signature.

Newcastle, for their part, insist that Tonali will be going nowhere this summer, so it will take a huge offer to change their minds. But with the 25-year-old considering a switch, this is a situation to keep a close eye on.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool star targeted by Real Madrid after U-turn

Meanwhile, new reports from Spain state that Real Madrid have made contact with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate as they push to sign him this summer.

The LaLiga giants spoke with Konate in an attempt to gauge his thoughts on his future, it’s claimed. This is a subject that has been in the spotlight for some time and will continue to be, as his Liverpool contract expires at the season’s end.

The Reds have been attempting to tie the 26-year-old down to an extension but are so far yet to make a breakthrough.

But the interest from Real Madrid comes as something of a surprise, as it was reported by multiple reliable outlets in December that Madrid had decided against a move for Konate.

However, journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has responded to the latest development on Konate’s future by noting that Madrid made a similar U-turn over Antonio Rudiger before eventually landing him after his contract with Chelsea ran out.

“At the time, I mentioned to you that they never officially closed the Konate matter for me,” Alvarez de Mon posted on X.

“Madrid already did something similar in the past with Rudiger: he was ‘ruled out/ in January and signed in April. We’ll see what happens with Konate.”

Liverpool ‘ready to sell’ winger for big profit

In other news, reports suggest that Liverpool are ‘ready to sell’ Federico Chiesa in the summer window, and he won’t be short of options.

The winger’s former club Juventus are reportedly favourites to win the race, but they face competition from Napoli and Roma.

The Reds won’t let Chiesa go on the cheap, though, as they’re set to demand €25–30million (up to £26m, $35.5m) for his signature.

Should Chiesa leave for that fee, it would make Liverpool a significant profit on the £10million they paid to sign Chiesa from Juventus in 2024.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.