Liverpool have been warned of the “stupid” situation they find themselves in over Mo Salah’s contract renewal talks with a plea to move to Saudi Arabia coming from one of the country’s most influential men who has revealed why they see the Egyptian as “the big prize”.

Salah is now just 136 days away from seeing his contract at Anfield expiring, leaving Liverpool facing the prospect of losing arguably their most influential player since Steven Gerrard on a free transfer at arguably the peak of his powers. And while turning 33 over the summer, the Egyptian’s form for Liverpool this season has illustrated how his exit will leave the Reds with a near-impossible hole to fill.

The player was at the double once again this weekend, with the Reds collecting a hard-fought 2-0 win at Bournemouth that reaffirmed their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

As a result, BBC pundit Troy Deeney was left wowed by the player and feels his levels this season illustrate a player right at the top of the game, having also scolded the Reds for the “stupid situation” they find themselves in with Salah.

“The reason for Liverpool winning the game,” Deeney told BBC Sport of Salah. “Salah’s penalty and then an unbelievable finish.

“The second goal, you know he was going to go with that left foot but you just can’t stop it. It was real quality.

“It was one of those moments where you realise it is stupid we are even having a conversation about him potentially leaving the club. He was excellent.”

Interest in Salah has gathered pace in recent weeks, with links to Saudi Arabia heating up amid claims they are prepared to offer him a £65m package over two years.

Now Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has been asked directly by Piers Morgan on his YouTube channel if the country saw Salah as the “big prize” for the Middle East nation.

“Definitely, because if he ticks all the right boxes, even for us, we’d love to have him,” the sports minister said.

“We feel like we are one with the Egyptians, from our culture and our history and so on.”

Salah has given clues over Liverpool future

Al-Faisal stopped short, though, of confirming if a deal would be done, hinting that negotiations are continuing.

“So to have Mo Salah or other players that are good role models would be a pleasure and a privilege to have in the Saudi League.

“Will it happen or not? That’s up to the clubs to decide and to see what negotiations go on.”

To date, Salah is on track for one of the best individual seasons ever witnessed in Premier League history – let alone in Liverpool colours – having already registered 25 goals and clocked up 17 assists so far this term, giving him a contribution every 66.14 minutes he has been on the field so far.

Given his phenomenal record of 236 goals in Liverpool colours since his bargain £36.9m move in 2017, it is mind-blowing to think how many goals he might score if moving to the vastly inferior Saudi Pro-League.

Those rumours gathered pace recently when the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, shared a picture of Salah on his Facebook page of the Liverpool star in an Al-Hilal kit.

However, our sources insist Salah’s focus remains on negotiating a new deal at Anfield, despite Gary Neville’s revelation that his demands had left FSG ‘in tears’.

Salah himself has not been shy in coming forwards to discuss his renewal in the media, saying last year: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.

“I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years.

“There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands.”

