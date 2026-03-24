Shock Liverpool exit details for Mohamed Salah revealed as Saudi Pro League in advanced talks to sign Anfield legend

The Saudi Pro League remain firmly in pole position to sign Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star confirmed on Tuesday that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

As TEAMtalk revealed at the start of March, Saudi officials have been pushing hard to bring Salah to the Middle East — and sources have now confirmed talks are at an advanced stage.

Our sources understand that Liverpool and Salah are now working towards an agreement that would see him leave on a free transfer, with the forward also prepared to waive the final year of his substantial contract — a clear sign of how positive and constructive talks between the two parties have been in recent months.

Salah has long been identified as the future figurehead of the Pro League, with officials determined to secure arguably the world’s most prominent Muslim athlete as the face of their project. The Egyptian superstar is viewed as the natural successor to Cristiano Ronaldo in that role.

We can reveal that Salah has been offered a package comparable to Ronaldo’s current deal — one that would see him become one of the highest-paid players in football history, while also taking on a significant ambassadorial position to promote the league globally.

Crucially, as previously reported, the Pro League is prepared to remove Salah’s wages from Liverpool’s books. However, there remains a ceiling on the overall deal, meaning Liverpool will be limited in how much they can recoup from any transfer fee.

Despite the growing momentum behind a move to Saudi Arabia, interest from Europe and Major League Soccer remains. Sources indicate Salah’s representatives have been carrying out due diligence on multiple options, though the Middle East continues to lead the race.

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Al-Ittihad lead Salah chase

Among the potential destinations, Al-Ittihad are currently viewed as frontrunners. However, Al-Nassr are also firmly in contention, particularly given lingering uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s long-term future. It is understood Salah will ultimately be given the freedom to choose his preferred club.

A source with knowledge of the situation told TEAMtalk: “This has been in the works since last year. After the public falling out with Arne Slot, that was the beginning of the end.

“This season hasn’t quite worked out, but there is still hope Liverpool can finish with silverware.

“Mo has made the announcement, and Liverpool were fully aware — it’s a class act. Both sides want this to end the right way, and this is the start of that process.”

With discussions progressing and all parties aligned on a respectful exit, Salah’s Anfield chapter appears to be approaching its final stages — with Saudi Arabia now firmly in pole position to secure one of football’s biggest names.

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