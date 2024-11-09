Paris Saint-Germain have leapfrogged Saudi Arabian clubs in the hunt to sign Mo Salah from Liverpool amid speculation the forward wants to continue playing in the Champions League.

Liverpool have allowed key trio Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to enter the final 12 months of their respective contracts, leading to plenty of talk about their futures. The Reds are progressing towards an agreement with club captain Van Dijk but are still at risk of losing both Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

The Saudi Pro League has generally been named as Salah’s most likely next destination, should he opt to leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

But according to Egyptian outlet Masrawy (via Anfield Watch), the right winger could instead remain in Europe by signing for French giants PSG.

Should Salah and Liverpool be unable to reach a contract agreement, it is claimed he will look to join PSG as he wants to continue starring at the elite level.

The report adds that there have been no official talks with Saudi chiefs over a move in summer 2025, despite claims to the contrary.

Crucially, Salah’s preference remains to extend with Liverpool. But Arne Slot’s side will need to offer him as much money as physically possible as PSG and Saudi teams are incredibly rich.

Barcelona have also been linked with the goal machine, but PSG appear best-placed to keep him in the Champions League if a Liverpool exit occurs.

Salah future hangs in the balance

It is hard to predict what Salah will do. He has loved his hugely successful spell with Liverpool and may opt to agree a new deal on Merseyside.

But Salah is also tempted by the opportunity to become the new poster boy of the Saudi Pro League, while PSG and Barca have been thrown into the mix, too.

Liverpool must prioritise a contract renewal with the 32-year-old but also sound out potential replacements in case fresh terms are not possible.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that in-form Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo is of interest to Liverpool.

Liverpool are also keen on Salah’s Egyptian team-mate Omar Marmoush, who has been brilliant for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this campaign.

Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a major offer for Marmoush as they try to beat the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich to the centre-forward.

Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold worry; Klopp battle

Meanwhile, reports claim contract talks between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool have hit a major snag, increasing the likelihood of him leaving for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The right-back wants a significant pay rise but Liverpool do not intend to quite meet his demands.

Separate reports suggest Liverpool will have to battle their iconic former manager Jurgen Klopp for ‘the next Sadio Mane’.

Liverpool are interested in Senegalese starlet Amara Diouf, who currently plays for Generation Foot.

The left winger has been compared to Mane, despite only being 16 years old.

Diouf’s exciting performances have alerted Liverpool, but Klopp is keen to add him to the Red Bull Group’s huge pool of young talent.

