Liverpool told they’ve saved huge money thanks to surprise duo that are ‘like new signings’

Liverpool have saved money in the transfer market this month thanks to the reliable performances of Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, according to Liverpool hero John Aldridge.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – who has announced he will be leaving in the summer – has been forced into several defensive changes this term, particularly in the full-back positions. Left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both missed a host of games at the same time, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently been recovering from a knee problem.

Luckily for Klopp, Gomez and Bradley have stepped up. Gomez has been unreliable in the past as he has struggled to play plenty of games in a row without getting injured, but the 26-year-old has shown both his versatility and class by starring at left-back in recent months.

Bradley, meanwhile, has come in at right-back when Alexander-Arnold has been out and showed maturity beyond his years. Not only is the 20-year-old solid at defending, but he is also great at getting forward and helping with attacks – as shown by his assists against Bournemouth and Norwich City.

In previous years, Liverpool might have been forced to dip into the market to sign new defenders that are capable of replacing Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

But former Reds striker Aldridge has heaped praise on Gomez and Bradley for proving their worth, with the latter even being labelled a £50million player.

DON’T MISS – Eight of Jurgen Klopp’s biggest transfer regrets during his time at Liverpool: Keita, Bellingham and more…

“I don’t think Liverpool need to bring anyone in before transfer deadline day this month. The young lad Conor Bradley is like a £50m buy anyway! He’s freed Trent up to play in midfield if needed,” Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

“Joe Gomez has been tremendous wherever he’s played, he’s been like a new signing. All of a sudden we’ve got Thiago back too.

New Liverpool manager ‘will have options’

“We don’t need a top defensive midfield player yet, maybe in the summer, but let’s see what happens with Trent. If you’re the new manager coming in, you’ve got more options as a result.

“We’re getting more options now too, of course. Robbo got a good run-out against Norwich. Trent and Szoboszlai too and the timing is perfect.”

As Aldridge points out, Liverpool are unlikely to sign anyone late in the winter window as Klopp is largely happy with his squad.

Plus, the fact the German is leaving Anfield at the end of the season means it makes more sense that Liverpool are not backing him with several new signings this month.

Instead, Liverpool could be set for a big summer as they try to bolster the squad for the new manager, whoever that may be.

With Real Madrid reportedly eyeing a sensational swoop for Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are tracking Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham as potential replacements.

Liverpool have also been tussling with Madrid for Kylian Mbappe’s signing, and an insider has now given his verdict on where the France hitman will end up.