Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Marcus Thuram as they consider making the Inter frontman their new centre-forward – but they’re currently neck and neck with two Premier League rivals in the race for his signature.

This season could well be Darwin Nunez’s last as Liverpool’s main centre-forward. If the big Uruguayan leaves, Liverpool will be in the market for a more reliable striker and Thuram is one of the options firmly on their radar.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a 15-goal season in Italy and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Liverpool as they search far and wide for their next striker.

TEAMtalk’s Italian correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed back in December that Liverpool wanted Thuram for the summer and wouldn’t be put off by his €85m (£71m/$92m) release clause.

Now, the Thuram to Liverpool track is picking up steam. In an update from TBR Football, reporter Graeme Bailey has confirmed scouts from Liverpool have been to watch Thuram within the past month.

The problem is that so too have representatives from Arsenal and Chelsea, both of whom are also in the hunt for a new striker. There’s no indication yet of who’s in the lead for Thuram.

Furthermore, Inter are trying to renew Thuram’s contract beyond 2028. By doing so, they could raise or get rid of his release clause.

As mentioned, our sources stated Liverpool think £71m is decent value for Thuram, who has largely played as centre-forward for Inter but sometimes went on the wing for former club Borussia Monchengladbach. It remains to be seen how they would feel about his value going up – especially since he will have turned 28 by the time the next Premier League season starts.

That said, he would be cheaper than Alexander Isak, who’s classed as something of a dream target for both Liverpool and Arsenal as he bangs in goals for fun up at Newcastle.

Mo Salah says Liverpool ‘need’ Nunez

While the focus is currently on who could replace Nunez, the former Benfica star was on the scoresheet in Saturday’s win over Southampton.

Nunez got the equaliser before Mohamed Salah took the game away from Southampton with a brace to win it.

And speaking after the game, Salah spoke highly of the difference Nunez can make when on his A-game.

“He is a very important player for us,” Salah said. “I’m always there talking to him. He is very important, we need him. And you saw him also in the last game against PSG, he was very important when he came in, making a difference. Good for him.”

However, the problem with Nunez in his three seasons with Liverpool has been his consistency, which he could pay the price for this summer.

Liverpool considered selling the 25-year-old in January and they would be likely to weigh up offers again at the next opportunity.

Latest Liverpool transfer speculation

Meanwhile, another attacker Liverpool are battling Arsenal for is Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Coman has two years left on his contract with Bayern, but the Bundesliga side could be tempted to cash in for around £29m this summer.

And with the Frenchman himself also keen on a new challenge, Liverpool are believed to have made an enquiry.

A different forward the Reds could bid for is Brighton’s Joao Pedro. Reports have claimed Liverpool are ready to put £42m on the table for the Brazilian.

But once again, Arsenal are on his trail too – as are Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain.

In other news, there’s been another update in the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga, with the latest now explaining how Real Madrid could still pay Liverpool a fee for the out-of-contract right-back.

VOTE: Liverpool’s best signing from abroad?