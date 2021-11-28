Liverpool are showing particular interest as the top Premier League clubs keep tabs on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, according to a report.

Barcelona have entered a new era following their financial struggles in the past few seasons. Instead of targeting big-money signings, the club are now focusing on a host of younger talents.

Indeed, Spanish midfield duo Pedri and Gavi, 19 and 17 respectively, have made a combined 14 appearances for their country already.

Urugayan defender Araujo, 22, meanwhile, is another hot prospect in defence. He entered Barca’s first-team ranks last season and has played 53 games so far.

Previous reports have claimed that Barcelona have made attempts at tying the player down to a new deal.

According to ESPN, though, the La Liga club have encountered fresh struggles in those discussions, which has alerted Premier League clubs.

Barcelona want Araujo to sign a new five-year deal. However, his salary demands are so far proving a major stumbling block to his renewal.

Manchester United have transfer interest and ESPN notes that the Red Devils can offer what Barcelona cannot.

However, it is Liverpool who are showing particular interest as it stands. In fact, the Reds have sent scouts to watch Araujo throughout 2021 and they have sent back impressive reports.

The centre-back would prove a big loss to Barcelona, ESPN adds. New head coach Xavi has installed him as a cornerstone of the future of his Barca team.

Bielsa departure talk grows as Leeds United worries mount

Indeed, he has featured in all but three La Liga games this season, owing to an injury.

Barcelona fear a repeat of the situation they had with Ilaix Moriba, with Araujo. He was another star talent in the club’s ranks, but refused to sign a new deal and moved to RB Leipzig.

Liverpool also reportedly have interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Klopp eyes new Liverpool signing

In other news, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly sanctioned a move for Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The 24-year-old featured in both Champions League matches between the sides this season, the second Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield.

And after watching him in action against his own team, Klopp has reportedly given the green light for his club to sign him.

Diaz has scored 11 goals in 18 games in all competitions this season.