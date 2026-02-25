While AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit remains the most heralded talent in the Eredivisie, our sources suggest that Ajax star Sean Steur is now viewed by several top clubs as a potentially even better option, with Liverpool among his many elite suitors.

With Smit expected to leave this summer – possibly for the Premier League – Steur could soon follow. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut last season and, after starting the campaign with Jong Ajax, has progressed to become a key part of the senior squad under interim boss Fred Grim.

A ball-playing, two-footed holding midfielder, Steur has looked completely at ease in the first team despite having fewer than a dozen senior starts.

Steur’s performances have caused a stir across Europe. Eintracht Frankfurt held talks in January to try and strike a deal, but quickly realised his growing reputation may put him out of reach this summer.

Interest is now surging from across the Channel, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United have all been watching Steur closely in recent weeks, with scouts attending multiple Ajax games.

All three English giants are in the market for a new holding midfielder this summer and are assessing whether Steur could be ready for the Premier League.

Arsenal have been exploring young options, including Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, but Steur’s progress has made him a standout candidate. Liverpool and United, meanwhile, have Elliott Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton on their radar, but Steur’s name is now being discussed.

Chelsea, Man City also in the mix for Ajax sensation

The interest doesn’t stop there. BlueCo and City Group – whose senior clubs are Chelsea and Manchester City – have been tracking Steur for longer than most, and both Tottenham and Newcastle, huge admirers of Smit, have also checked on Ajax’s midfield prodigy.

Ajax, for their part, are determined to keep Steur long-term. Some within the club believe he could be their best midfield prospect since Frenkie De Jong – a comparison that only adds to the excitement surrounding his future.

The teenager has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season, notching two goals and four assists in the process.

While the campaign has been disappointing by Ajax’s sky-high standards, Steur’s performances and progression has undoubtedly been one of the huge positives.

Steur is contracted until 2028, so Ajax are in a strong negotiating position. But with so many top sides tracking the midfielder, it’s hard to see him staying in Amsterdam for long.

Latest Liverpool news: Robertson race ignites / Van de Ven battle

Meanwhile, interest is heating up in Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, who is set to become a free agent when his contract expires at the season’s end.

As previously reported, Celtic are keen to bring Robertson back to Parkhead, but three Premier League clubs are interested in him – though one of those stands effectively no chance of securing his signature.

In other news, Liverpool are firmly in the mix to sign Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven, who is open to leaving Spurs this summer amid their struggles on the pitch.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are also keen as the Reds add another Dutch star to their shortlist.

