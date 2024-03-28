Liverpool ‘make second bid’ for explosive Real Madrid star as Mo Salah replacement plan takes shape

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to bring in a replacement for Mohamed Salah and have reportedly ‘made a second bid’ for a Real Madrid winger.

The Egyptian king was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi club Al Ittihad last summer and they are expected to come back in for him at the end of this season.

Salah’s contract at Anfield will expire in 2025, which means if another mega-money bid is put forward for him, as expected, he’ll likely be leaving.

Liverpool have been doing their homework which best winger to sign to replace Salah, but it will be no easy task.

One player on their list who certainly has the talent and experience to succeed at Anfield is Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

The Brazil international joined the Spanish giants in 2019 and has played a role in helping them lift nine major trophies, including one Champions League and two LaLiga titles.

Rodrygo has made 41 appearances so far this season, scoring 13 goals and making eight assists in the process. Now, Liverpool are reportedly set to try and lure him away from Real Madrid.

Liverpool submit new offer for Real Madrid star

According to reports from Spain, as cited by GOAL, Liverpool have made a ‘second bid’ for Rodyrgo as they aim to bring the 23-year-old in this summer.

It’s claimed that the Reds have already seen an initial €60m (£51.4m) offer rejected by Real Madrid and have now increased their bid to €80m (£68.5m).

However, Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez is not making things easy and has told Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes that he will not allow Rodrygo to depart for anything less than €100m (£85.7m).

It will be interesting to see if the Merseyside giants are willing to up their fee for Rodrygo. If they manage to get £150m for Salah, signing the Brazilian for significantly less could prove to be a solid bit of business.

Rodrygo isn’t the only classy winger on Liverpool’s shortlist, though.

The Reds have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and others in recent weeks.

They are also looking to bring in a centre-back and a new midfielder, so it will no doubt be a busy summer window for Hughes and his recruitment team.

