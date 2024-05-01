Second Feyenoord star tipped to follow Slot to Liverpool in perfect move for Reds fan ‘from birth’

Liverpool fan David Hancko has been tipped for a move to the Reds

Dutch journalist Richard Dubbeld has tipped David Hancko to be able to follow Arne Slot from Feyenoord to Liverpool following the suggestion that Lutsharel Geertruida may be his first signing.

It’s been an interesting few weeks in terms of the manager situation at Liverpool. After months of the Reds seemingly courting Xabi Alonso as the top option to replace Jurgen Klopp, he ruled himself out.

That put Ruben Amorim to the top of the list, but he was dumped for Slot.

The Reds’ interest in Slot was not widely reported before it was suggested he’d be taking over, with things developing quickly despite Amorim looking like the favourite.

It’s been suggested that Slot’s style was preferable to the Sporting CP manager’s, particularly given Amorim’s desire to continue using a three-at-the-back formation.

Despite that, two men from Sporting who were on Liverpool’s shortlist, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande, have remained so, and Slot will be given the final choice between them.

And as was the case when it looked like Amorim would be heading through the door, a number of Slot’s current stars are now being linked with a move to Anfield.

Former Reds man Dirk Kuyt has previously detailed his hope that the Reds are interested in Feyenoord players, namechecking Geertruida in that, and he might be in luck, as the right-back star was reportedly in attendance at a recent Liverpool game.

Hancko could go ‘as well’

But as per Dubbeld, centre-back Hancko has as good a claim to be taken with Slot.

“The funny part of it all is that everyone here believes Geertruida is the guy who will go, which I believe as well, but just last week Hancko, the left defender, admitted in Feyenoord’s documentary that he’s a Liverpool fan from birth,” he told The Anfield Wrap.

“So everyone is still thinking Geertruida can go but maybe Hancko can go as well! He is having a great season as well.”

Indeed, if Geertruida is to move, he’ll have paved the way with seven goals and four assists in all competitions from right-back this season.

But Hancko has been an integral part of a defence that’s conceded just 24 goals in 31 Eredivisie games this season, and has also chipped in with four goals and two assists in the league as well as one of each in the KNVB Beker, which Feyenoord won.

Slot will only take one

Despite the fact he feels there are two Feyenoord stars who have the quality to make it at Liverpool, Dubbeld feels only one man will be taken, and Geertruida will therefore be the favourite.

“But I don’t think Slot would take two of the players,” he said.

“If he has to choose, he will take Geertruida.”

Hancko will be reaching his prime years soon, and as a left-footed centre-back, he could certainly be a player of use to the Reds.

Whether or not Dubbeld feels Slot would not want to take two pivotal players from his current employers is unclear, but there seems little reason why he’d not want to take both stars with him otherwise, given how well they’ve served him at Feyenoord.

