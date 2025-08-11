Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Alexander Isak with Fabrizio Romano outlining Arne Slot’s determination to land the Newcastle star, who is himself refusing to accept any proposals to remain at St James’ Park and with another source revealing exact details on when a new offer from Merseyside is due to arrive.

The Sweden striker finds himself at the centre of the summer’s biggest transfer story, with the player determined to force an exit from Eddie Howe’s side after three years on Tyneside. And while Newcastle are strongly insisting their star man is not for sale, Liverpool are seemingly not taking no for an answer and despite claims any deal could set them back a new British record fee of up to £150m (€172m, $199m).

So far, Newcastle have already turned down one bid from the Premier League champions for Isak. Worth an estimated £120m with add-ons, it has since been claimed by The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards that Newcastle will continue to dig their heels in over his future, as the club has taken an extremely dim view of his efforts to force a move away.

However, Isak and Liverpool’s story is far from done yet, and amid the striker’s apparent bloody-mindedness to secure the record-breaking move, Romano has provided a new update on the 25-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “Liverpool are not giving up. They feel that Newcastle are still very active in the market to find a striker because they know Isak is not changing his mind. Alexander Isak is not changing his mind, Isak has no intention to return to a normal conversation with Newcastle over a new contract.

“They maintain their confidence in making a deal happen for Isak. Let’s follow the story but it remains a concrete opportunity.”

To further aid claims that Liverpool are not done in their efforts to sign Isak, Indykaila – who David Ornstein recently credited for breaking the news of Manchester United interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba – are now reporting that a second bid from Merseyside for Isak is coming in the next 72 hours…

Liverpool ready to bid again for Alexander Isak

Indykaila wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Bid incoming within 72 hours. We had a chat with a respected source from @LFC about Alexander Isak, and let us tell you the full details.

‘He mentioned that an official bid is set to be submitted within the next 72 hours. That’s right, get ready for some serious.’

Furthermore, Howe’s recent admission that the Magpies are still governed somewhat by the need to fall within PSR limits will not fill supporters with confidence that they are in a position to reject an improved Liverpool bid for the 139-goal star.

The Newcastle boss told reporters: “We’re controlled by PSR. That’s still limiting what we can do and that’s the reality.

“I’ve said many times, we’re not the highest payers in the league. We’re far from it and that is sometimes reflected in the choices players make.

“I don’t think there’s many players who have come here and haven’t benefited from the experience Newcastle can give you.

“Playing in front of these supporters, that’s an absolute privilege and an honour that’s never lost on me. It’s a special place to be. Some players have a different choice. Finances play a part in that.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been advised by, admittedly, a partial former Liverpool player, why they should cash in on the unsettled Swedish star.

Jermaine Pennant stated: “If you’ve got one hand tied behind your back, then it’s very difficult to get transfers in and build on your team and then you’re fighting a losing battle.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m a Liverpool fan but wouldn’t it be in probably everybody’s best interest if Newcastle cashed in on Isak?

“It’s because not only will you be getting [£110m], [Newcastle] will be getting [rid of] a player that is very unhappy and you may not get the best out of him this season because of all the noise that’s gone on.

“You then can use that money to replace and get other players without worrying about PSR. And then everyone gets what they want and Newcastle rebuild and move on.”

Liverpool see Guehi hopes significantly climb; Newcastle medical for £35m star

Meanwhile, Liverpool have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Marc Guehi after a major rival dropped OUT of the race and with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish dropping a seismic update on the future of the England defender.

The Reds, though, will not be signing another Premier League star after being told the ‘born leader’ is ‘not for sale’ this summer.

Up on Tyneside, Howe is finally closing in on summer signing number four at St James’ Park, with Newcastle to put a top Germany defender through a medical on Monday after striking a £35m transfer agreement and with the player passing comment on the imminent move.

Elsewhere, Randal Kolo Muani is one of the strikers Newcastle United have been freshly linked with after missing out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United – and TEAMtalk can now reveal the player’s stance on his future.

