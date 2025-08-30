Tsimikas could be followed to Italy - but with a different club - by another Liverpool defender

A Liverpool defender is being weighed up for a last-gasp move to AC Milan as an alternative to Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji, which could make it two departures to Serie A from the Reds’ rearguard in the space of a few days.

Liverpool are still trimming their squad down after the highest-spending transfer window in their history. However, there are a couple of targets still on their agenda too. In a dream scenario, Liverpool would add Alexander Isak to their attack and Marc Guehi to their defence before the deadline passes.

The addition of Guehi could have repercussions for Liverpool’s current crop of centre-backs, since they already added Giovanni Leoni from Parma earlier this summer.

Jarell Quansah may have left, but Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez remain. And now, one of those has become a last-minute option for AC Milan.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have begun considering a sudden swoop for Gomez.

On the hunt for an experienced defender, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been hoping to sign Akanji from Man City, but the Switzerland international is evaluating his options and there has been talk of a move to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

With that in mind, Milan are expanding their shortlist and, along with former Spurs defender Juan Foyth – who’s now at Villarreal – they have added Gomez into contention.

Gomez only started six Premier League matches last season, when his availability was disrupted by a hamstring injury. While Konate’s future has been called into question, too, due to his contract expiring next year, Gomez could theoretically find himself fourth or fifth in the pecking order if Guehi is added first.

Details from Di Marzio about Milan’s potential move for Gomez are limited at this stage, so there’s no indication of what kind of offer they could make for the 28-year-old, who’s under contract at Anfield until 2027 and is Liverpool’s longest-serving player.

Valued for his versatility, Gomez has amassed 242 appearances for Liverpool, but could be reaching the end of his time with the club.

Someone even closer to the Liverpool exit door and bound for a different destination in Italy is Kostas Tsimikas, for whom a loan move to Roma has been agreed.

Liverpool transfer news: When Tsimikas will land in Rome

Now, there appears to have been a briefing that Tsimikas will land at Rome’s Ciampino airport – the city’s secondary international airport – at 3:30pm Italian time (2:30pm UK time). The news has been reiterated by an abundance of Italian-based, Roma-focused reporters.

Like Gomez, Tsimikas only has a contract with Liverpool until 2027. However, they have been happy to sign off on a loan without an option for a permanent transfer.

Roma will be covering the Greek left-back’s wages for the duration of his loan spell, during which time he will be competing with Angelino for a starting spot.

The move has been unlocked by Roma preparing to send Anass Salah-Eddine (who has turned out to be far less impactful than the last Salah that played for them) to PSV.

Tsimikas fell down the pecking order at Liverpool after the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth this summer, with Andy Robertson – confirmed by Arne Slot on Friday as the club’s new vice-captain – taking the backup role.

