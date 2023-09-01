Second midfield deal unlocked after Gravenberch agreement, as Liverpool greenlight granted

The imminent arrival of Ryan Gravenberch at Anfield has unlocked another Liverpool midfield deal, with ‘all parties now working to complete the paperwork’, per a report.

Gravenberch, 21, is primed to become Liverpool’s fourth midfield signing of the summer. An agreement worth €40m plus a further €5m in add-ons has been struck with Bayern Munich. The Dutch midfielder flew to Merseyside on Friday morning ahead of undertaking a medical.

A five-year contract will be penned and in quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the transaction.

The former Chelsea manager said: “[Gravenberch] wasn’t happy with his situation here as he sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place in a 4-3-3.

“He’s wanted to go for a while. An offer came in, we discussed it. The outcome is clear.”

Bayern’s replacement is expected to be Joao Palhinha who has already travelled to Munich. However, of greater significance to Liverpool is a second midfield deal that has now been unlocked.

Indeed, the Athletic state that in lieu of Gravenberch’s impending arrival, Tyler Morton’s proposed move to Hull City has now been greenlit.

An agreement in principle had been reached regarding a season-long loan last week. However, Liverpool put the move on hold amid concerns they lack adequate midfield cover.

But with Gravenberch on the way, Liverpool and Hull are now finalising Morton’s loan.

An option to buy will not be included in the agreement, per the Athletic.

The loan will be Morton’s second while on Liverpool’s books. The 20-year-old thrived when loaned to Blackburn Rovers last season.