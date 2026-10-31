Second source confirms Liverpool poised to sign Barcelona player in January

A second source has verified claims Liverpool are ready to bring the permanent signing of Ronald Araujo forward by six months, and the Reds might also secure a discount.

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool signed Araujo via the loan route over the summer. The Uruguayan was once considered amongst the world’s best centre-backs, though a loss of form and confidence had seen Barca’s club captain marginalised at the Camp Nou.

The change of scenery has worked wonders for the 27-year-old, with Araujo now an automatic selection in Liverpool’s problem position of right-back.

Araujo is making an impact in both boxes, has instantly won over the fans, and is visibly loving life at Anfield.

Accordingly, it seems somewhat inevitable Araujo will be back on Merseyside next season, with his loan deal containing an option to buy worth €55m / £47m.

That is a hefty price to pay for a defender who’ll turn 28 part-way through the campaign. However, not only are the Reds on course to sign Araujo outright, but they might not have to pay full price either.

Liverpool ready to sign Ronald Araujo outright in January

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Friday of Barcelona getting in touch with Liverpool.

The purpose of the contact was to ascertain whether Liverpool would be willing to sign Araujo to a permanent deal in January.

Barca are actively exploring the market for an addition in defence, and hope to put the funds generated from Araujo’s potential sale towards the new signing.

Crucially, sources told us Liverpool are receptive to this opportunity. Furthermore, the Reds will seek to push the price down given they’d effectively be doing Barcelona a favour.

Now, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has echoed our claims on Araujo and Liverpool.

He stated: ‘Liverpool are preparing to step up their attempts to sign Ronald Araujo on a permanent deal.’

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Regarding cost, our inside man Bailey noted the Reds believe a drop to a figure in the £40m-£45m range is fair.

Whether Barcelona will see the situation the same way remains to be seen, but it is important to stress their priority is signing a new defender in January and without funds from Araujo’s sale, they’ll struggle to finance a move.

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