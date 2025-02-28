Second source confirms Liverpool want TWO Newcastle stars, with first offer readied

Liverpool not only hope to sign Alexander Isak, but two separate sources have confirmed they’re interested in a Newcastle defender too, while a report claims the Reds could make a cheeky offer some way below the asking price.

Despite looking on course to win the Premier League this season, major changes are expected in Liverpool’s squad in the summer. Irrespective of whether Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sign new deals, TEAMtalk has been told Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer window.

Additions are wanted in numerous positions, including centre-back, left-back, central midfield and striker. A right-back will also be signed if Alexander-Arnold is lured to Real Madrid.

Regarding the striker chase, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is a wanted man at Anfield and could serve as a gigantic upgrade on Darwin Nunez.

The faltering Uruguayan came close to leaving Liverpool in January and several reliable sources – including The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano – have stated Nunez is highly likely to leave for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

According to a fresh update from the Times, Liverpool’s interest in Isak is ‘growing’.

Newcastle are reluctant in the extreme to sell, though we’ve been told Isak would be open to joining Liverpool if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League. Arsenal will provide stiff competition if Isak is on the move. Newcastle value their star striker at £150m.

And per reports from both Anfield Watch and now CaughtOffside, Isak isn’t the only readymade star in Liverpool’s sights.

Left-back Lewis Hall is on the Reds’ radar, with the 20-year-old viewed as a viable heir to Andy Robertson who is enduring his worst campaign in a Liverpool shirt.

Anfield Watch led the way when breaking news of Liverpool’s interest in Hall last week. The latest from CaughtOffside has shed whole new light on the situation.

Newcastle are said to value Hall – who they signed from Chelsea for £28m (rising to £35m through add-ons) – at the £60m mark.

Liverpool, meanwhile, ‘could try an offer of around £33m for Hall’, per the report. Such a bid is not likely to succeed, but would serve as an opening gambit and get the ball rolling.

Alternatively, it’s claimed Liverpool ‘could be open to including players in any potential deal for Hall in order to bring his [£60m] price down.’

Furthermore, it’s claimed Liverpool are prepared to offer Hall a four-year contract running until 2029.

But as with Isak, Newcastle will resist the sales of their best players and Hall falls into that category.

The report concluded whether Newcastle have Champions League football next season is set to play a major role in shaping Newcastle’s summer window.

Lewis Hall not Liverpool’s only left-back target

Aside from Hall, Liverpool are also confirmed admirers of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Kerkez recently hinted he’d be on board with joining the Reds when speaking about playing alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, who serves as his captain at international level with Hungary.

Furthermore, the player’s former coach, Richard Henczi, who guided the player in his formative years at Gyor in Hungary, claims a move to Anfield is there to be made.

“I think he’s ready to go to a higher level club [than Bournemouth],” Henczi told Anfield Watch and went on to say Kerkez is ‘ready to take the next step’.

“If he wants to go to Liverpool, he will go to Liverpool,” he added.

Kerkez is valued by Bournemouth in the £40m-£50m range.

Latest Liverpool news – Isak, Contracts, Slot

