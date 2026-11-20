A second source has confirmed Liverpool are interested in Wael Mohya

A second top source has confirmed Liverpool interest in teenage Bundesliga sensation Wael Mohya after TEAMtalk information on him, advising that a deal should be done soon.

The Reds evidently have one eye on the future with a few of their recent decisions. Academy man Trey Nyoni being given starts ahead of Ryan Gravenberch is telling.

Liverpool have also recently signed two young defenders in Giovanni Leoni (19) and Jeremy Jacquet (21) as well as 23-year-old winger Victor Munoz.

With a number of the club’s legends having departed of late, and Virgil van Dijk and Alisson surely not having many years left, there will soon be a changing of the guard.

TEAMtalk revealed of late that Wael Mohya, the 17-year-old who’s twice scored in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, is a target for Liverpool.

German insider Christian Falk has reiterated that, adding some German clubs are also on his tail.

He wrote in CF Bayern Insider: ‘It’s possible the Borussia Mönchengladbach star could make a move to Bayer Leverkusen!

‘However, Bayern Munich definitely have him on the list. And we should note that both Liverpool and Brighton in the Premier League are showing concrete interest in the 17-year-old attacking talent.

‘This is why Gladbach would be well-advised to try and offer him a new contract; that way, they can have some influence over how long the player stays at the club, or, at the very least, ensure that they get a sizeable sum from a permanent transfer.

‘I heard that there has already been contact with Mohya’s agent, Thies Bliemeister, and they talked about a move to Leverkusen. The next step is to talk to the player, his family and then the club. He doesn’t have a long-term contract at Gladbach, so there is a chance to make this deal happen.’

Falk also suggests he feels Mohya’s next move could likely be within the Bundesliga.

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Liverpool interest in Wael Mohya

TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool are big admirers of Mohya. The 17-year-old already has four Bundesliga goals and two assists to his name during his short career, and he’s being tracked closely by a few clubs.

Interest from the Reds fits the pattern of identifying young talents who can progress into first-team options.

It’s believed that January moves are unlikely from any interested club, but one of Europe’s elite could try to prise Mohya from Gladbach in the summer.

Interest from the likes of Bayern and Leverkusen, as well as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, gives Liverpool tough competition.