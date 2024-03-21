Liverpool seething as PSG ‘make contact’ with vital player as ‘priority’ Kylian Mbappe replacement emerges

PSG have made contact with the representatives of Liverpool star Luis Diaz

Paris Saint-Germain are planning for the post-Kylian Mbappe era and reports suggest that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is their top summer target.

The Colombia international has become one of the Reds’ most important players since joining the club in January 2022 and it would be a major blow for them to lose him.

His exit would be especially damaging if fellow winger Mo Salah leaves Anfield, as expected. He was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi club Al-Ittihad last summer and they are expected to try again, with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Diaz has played in all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far this season, scoring six goals and making four assists in the process.

His relentless energy and quality in the final third is integral to how Liverpool play, but those are exactly the attributes that have caught PSG’s attention.

Scouts at the French club have identified Diaz as a player who would fit perfectly into their team and now they’ve taken the first concrete steps towards signing him.

PSG step up pursuit of Liverpool winger

According to journalist Hadrien Grenier, PSG have ‘made contact’ with Diaz’s representatives as they try to lure him to the Parc des Princes, but Liverpool certainly won’t let him go easily.

“[PSG owner’s] priority to strengthen PSG’s attack is Luis Diaz! Contact has even already been made with his agent.

“Considered a player with an impeccable state of mind who also knows how to defend, he ticks as many boxes as possible.

“However, the idea is not unanimous internally. Luis Campos, for example, is not thrilled: he favours younger players with greater room for improvement.

“Also, for the moment, Liverpool do not want to sell him.”

Previous reports suggest that Liverpool would demand a fee of at least €80m (approx. £68.4m) to even consider parting ways with Diaz.

This would represent £31.4m in profit for the Reds but it’s likely that PSG would still have to put even more on the table.

Liverpool are already looking into signing a new winger to replace Salah, but losing Diaz would likely force them into signing two.

They have a number of targets on their shortlist, with the latest to be linked being Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen and PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bayakoyo are also admired by Liverpool, among others.

