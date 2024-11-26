Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has expressed his “disappointment” with Mo Salah for going public on his contract talks at Anfield and claims everyone is “aware” why he approached the media – while Virgil van Van Dijk’s response has also proved telling and with the situation around the Egyptian threatening to turn toxic.

Salah has proved to be one of the Merseysiders’ greatest-ever signings since making a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017, going to win seven major honours, scoring 223 goals and adding 97 assists in 367 appearances for the club. However, with his deal expiring at the end of the current campaign, Liverpool are in serious danger of seeing the talismanic star depart Anfield as a free agent.

Astonishingly, Salah has revealed that Liverpool are yet to approach him over a new deal, making it clear that he is “more out than in” as far as a future at Anfield goes.

But with a big week on the horizon, featuring games against Real Madrid and Manchester City, Carragher has launched a withering attack on the player, branding his actions as “selfish”.

“Right now there’s obviously a big difference in the valuation. What Mo Salah and his agent value themselves at, whether that’s financially or in terms of length of contract, to what Liverpool do,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.

“So the reason Liverpool wouldn’t have offered a contract yet is because Mo Salah will turn it down, so they’re still in talks. I’m desperate for them to meet in the middle, but I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. That interview yesterday after the game and it comes out today.

“Liverpool have got Real Madrid midweek and they’ve got Manchester City at the weekend, that’s the story for Liverpool right now.

“Mo Salah, we’re all quite aware, certainly the local reporters are in Liverpool, that in the seven years he’s been at the football club he’s stopped in the mixed zone twice, which is his right, which is absolutely fine.

“But he decided to stop for the third time away at Southampton on the back of winning Liverpool the game and putting that out.

“Now the most important thing for Liverpool this season is not the future of Mo Salah, it’s not the future of Virgil van Dijk and it’s not the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League. That is more important than any of those players, and if he continues to put comments out or his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish, that’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

Salah in top five Liverpool stars ever as Van Dijk gives knowing response

While admitting the Football Club as a whole takes precedence over individuals, Carragher is not contesting Salah’s importance for Liverpool and believes he ranks as one of their top five greatest players of all time.

“I would say Mo Salah is in the top five players to ever play for Liverpool. I would go Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ian Rush and I’d put Mo Salah in fifth position. That’s how highly I rate him, that’s how special this guy is,” Carragher added.

Asked if Liverpool should bow down to Salah’s demands and give him what he wants over a new deal, Carragher replied: “No, it’s not about giving somebody what they want.

“I hope Mo Salah and the other two players who were involved in this, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, [don’t] feel like that this club will fall apart if they ever move on. Steven Gerrard left the football club, and the next manager came in and won the league. Steven Gerrard didn’t win the league, Jurgen Klopp won the league with a new team.

“Kenny Dalglish, at that time Liverpool’s greatest-ever player, when he stopped playing, Peter Beardsley came in and was part of probably the greatest footballing team we’ve ever seen in a red shirt in 1988.

“Graeme Souness left, Liverpool won the double for the first time in their history two years later in 1986.

“Ian Rush moved on after him came John Aldridge and then later when Ian Rush moved on, Robbie Fowler came.

“And Salah, would we miss him if he moved on? Of course we would, but I can assure you Liverpool will move on.”

While Salah addressed the mixed zone on Sunday, his Liverpool captain Van Dijk gave a telling response to his teammate addressing the media.

Appearing over his shoulder, the Dutchman gives what can only be described as a knowing smile as he witnesses Salah laying it on thick.

Defending himself, Salah concluded: “As you can see, I’m very professional and everyone sees my work. I just try to enjoy my football and I will play top level as long as possible. Me and this man [Van Dijk].”

