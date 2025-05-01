Liverpool are prepared to offload a lethal attacker to help them sign Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman, according to a report.

Coman has a remarkable record, having already won 12 league titles in his career. Eight of those triumphs have come with Bayern, whom he joined from Juventus in July 2017.

The winger is generally regarded as one of the best attackers in the world and has notched 70 goals and 69 assists in 332 matches for Bayern.

Coman has only managed seven goals and four assists in 38 games this season though as he has been rotated often, with Vincent Kompany boasting a wealth of elite attacking options.

According to CaughtOffside, the France international is ‘considering his future at Bayern’.

He is ‘tempted’ by lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League, though a Premier League switch is also on the cards.

Several English clubs are keen on Coman, though it is Liverpool who are ‘showing the strongest interest’. Arne Slot’s side are ‘preparing a bid’ to try and beat Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to Coman’s signing.

Liverpool are ready to ‘pounce’, viewing the 28-year-old as a fantastic market opportunity.

Coman ‘is likely to be available for around €40million’ (£34m / $45m), a sum which is very enticing for Liverpool.

Reds chiefs believe Coman could be a great addition to Slot’s forward line as he is a nightmare for defenders on his day, while he is also versatile and hugely experienced at the highest level. Indeed, Coman scored the winner for Bayern in their 2020 Champions League final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Jota out, Coman in?

While Mohamed Salah is now staying at Anfield, with the Egyptian having penned a contract extension, Diogo Jota could be sold.

The report states that Jota’s future is ‘one to watch’ this summer as he might leave to ‘pave the way’ for Coman to join.

The Portugal star is also thought to be on the radars of Saudi Pro League clubs. Separate reports have given him a £50m (€59m / $66m) price tag.

While Jota has a patchy injury record, it would still be harsh for Liverpool to move him on.

Jota is a deadly goalscorer, with Jamie Carragher even labelling him Liverpool’s ‘best finisher’ of the Premier League era.

Returning to Coman, CaughtOffside add that Spurs will struggle to convince the player to join following their wretched Premier League campaign.

Arsenal were named as favourites for Coman on April 21, but now they will face strong competition from Liverpool for him.

Liverpool transfers: Romano analyses move…

