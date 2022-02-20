A transfer insider has claimed Liverpool will sell one of their famed front three in the summer transfer window.

The Reds improved their attacking options in January as Colombia international Luis Diaz arrived from Porto. The deal is worth an initial £37.5million but could rise to £50m if certain bonuses are met.

Diaz is adapting to Jurgen Klopp’s system well and is already impressing Liverpool supporters. He bagged his first goal for the club in their 3-1 victory over Norwich on Saturday.

Diaz was sent through on goal by an incisive Jordan Henderson pass and proceeded to beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn with a delicate chipped finish.

The left winger’s performance led to praise from former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge. He tweeted: ‘Luis Diaz looks like a top player. In the words of [former Bolton manager] Owen Coyle, ‘he’s sharp as a tack’.’

Sturridge also lauded Liverpool officials Mike Gordon and Julian Ward for their involvement in the transfer.

However, the significant outlay could mean Klopp loses one of his attackers once the transfer window reopens.

Insider makes Liverpool admission

During an interview with GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones said: “With [Sadio] Mane and [Roberto] Firmino, one of them will be gone next season from what I’m told. It will be interesting to see which one it is.”

According to a report from Goal earlier this month, Mane is willing to leave Anfield if Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling.

Other outlets have put Firmino in line for a Liverpool exit amid the exceptional form of Diogo Jota. But Football Insider claim the Brazilian will receive a new contract offer later this year.

Of course, one player yet to be mentioned is Mo Salah, who has been in stunning form this campaign. 25 goals in 30 matches, to be precise.

Salah’s contract is up in 2023 and Liverpool officials are working hard to organise a renewal. Like Mane, the Egyptian is on Barcelona and Real Madrid’s radar.

However, 29-year-old Salah revealed last month that he ‘wants to stay’. The attacker is ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ and his future is ‘in the club’s hands’.

Jamie Carragher weighs in on trio’s future

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has already given his verdict on the futures of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

The former defender told the Liverpool Echo: “I think Mo Salah is the one you want to get sorted first, possibly more so than the others.

“You look at him and Mane now in the Africa Cup of Nations final, two of the best attackers in world football, and the service they’ve given the club. Hopefully we can get a few more years out of them.

“These are legends of this club and we’ll be talking about them in 20-30 years, that’s how good they’ve been.”

Carragher added: “But nothing lasts forever. And that’s why Liverpool have done such really good business with Luis Diaz. Because maybe, who knows, at the end of the season or the year after one of the front three will move on. They’re at that age in football.

“But if you’re another player in that squad, you’ll be absolutely delighted if those players join the other five or six, or whatever it is, in signing new contracts and it bodes well for Liverpool’s future.”

