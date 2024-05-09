Selling club incredibly teases Liverpool into signing talks as major discount revealed

Liverpool have a good chance of signing Willian Pacho this summer as Eintracht Frankfurt are eager to speak with the Reds about a potential deal, according to reports.

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has instructed chiefs at Anfield to sign a new left-footed centre-back who can become Virgil van Dijk’s understudy and eventually succeed from the Dutchman on Merseyside. Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio is one player who is admired, though he is not Liverpool’s only option.

On May 1 it emerged that Liverpool scouts have been impressed by Pacho, the 22-year-old defender who has shone at Frankfurt since joining from Royal Antwerp in July 2023.

Pacho has also added fuel to the fire by liking social media posts about Slot becoming the next Liverpool boss.

Arsenal have recently burst into the race for the 6ft 1in star, though Liverpool cannot be discounted as they have already come up with a ‘plan’ to complete the deal.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now provided his information on Pacho’s future, and it makes for very interesting reading.

While Liverpool have yet to open formal talks with Frankfurt, the Bundesliga side has become aware of the interest and are ‘keen’ to discuss terms.

As Pacho has been tied down to a long-term contract, which runs until June 2028, Frankfurt can demand a hefty sum before letting him go to England.

Liverpool transfers: Willian Pacho price tag drops

Indeed, when Liverpool’s pursuit was first revealed, it was claimed that Frankfurt would hold out for as much as £60m.

But Plettenberg states that Liverpool could get a £17m discount on that fee, as Frankfurt are now willing to do business at between €50-60m (£43-52m).

As Liverpool always try to avoid paying over the odds for players, that potential £43m outlay will look far more appealing than the £60m valuation which has previously been talked about.

Pacho is four inches smaller than Van Dijk and is unlikely to be as much of a dominant force in both boxes. But he still has the size, speed and strength to deal with top centre-forwards.

Pacho has shown good ability on the ball and Liverpool will be looking to develop this further, should he arrive at Anfield.

Despite his tender age, the Ecuadorian is calm and possesses very good decision-making, traits which should prevent him from making too many mistakes in the Premier League.

It will be very tough for Pacho to replace a Liverpool icon in Van Dijk, though he has the potential to become a very good player in England.

