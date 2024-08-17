A senior Liverpool star understood to be valued around the £45m mark is considering leaving Liverpool before the August 30 deadline, and Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham are all circling.

Liverpool are the only club in Europe’s top five leagues still to sign a player this summer. Nonetheless, the lack of arrivals didn’t stop Arne Slot from going one better than Jurgen Klopp in his first competitive match in charge.

Slot became the first Reds boss in the 21st century to oversee a win in his first Premier League match at the helm. Klopp’s first game against Tottenham way back in October 2015 ended in a 0-0 draw.

Slot was asked about the transfer inaction in the aftermath of the 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutchman stated: “We have many good players, if we can find another one, we don’t hesitate to do so.”

On the back of the latest update regarding the future of Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s recruitment team may soon spring into action.

Why Joe Gomez is considering Liverpool exit

Gomez was a notable omission from the matchday squad to face Ipswich and per the Times’ Paul Joyce, the ultra-versatile defender is weighing up whether to leave Liverpool.

Gomez’s favoured position is centre-half and the 27-year-old is behind Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

Gomez can and often has deputised in the full-back positions. However, when Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are fit, Gomez does not play.

Joyce stated Gomez did not travel to Portman Road for the lunchtime contest. That decision came on the back of ‘grown-up discussions’ between the player and club regarding his future. There is no suggestion of any ill feeling between the player and club.

Liverpool would be willing to sell Gomez for the right price. However, the Reds will by no means force the longest-serving player in their squad out.

Gomez came close to joining Newcastle earlier this summer as part of the move that would have seen Anthony Gordon move to Anfield. Gordon would have joined Liverpool for £75m, with Gomez moving the other way for £45m.

In effect, the deal was Gomez plus £30m for Gordon, though the move was shelved after Newcastle sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to help solve their PSR concerns at the time.

Premier League quartet and Euro giant circling

Per the Times, Newcastle are among the cluster of clubs showing interest in Gomez. It stands to reason a move would only be fully explored if the Magpies fail to sign No 1 centre-back target, Marc Guehi.

Newcastle have tabled FOUR separate bids for Guehi, with the latest reportedly worth £60m plus £5m in add-ons. Crystal Palace value Guehi at £75m and want a minimum of £65m for the guaranteed aspect of a deal.

Elsewhere, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham are also weighing up approaches for Gomez. The report also suggested Bayern Munich could enter the frame.

In the event Liverpool do not receive an offer they deem suitable, the Times concluded Gomez would be reintegrated back into Liverpool’s first-team and there would be no ill-will from either the player or club.

Alternatively, if Gomez were sold, Liverpool would aim to sign a replacement to ensure Slot isn’t caught short.

Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen have both been linked with Liverpool in recent days.

