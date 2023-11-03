Senior Liverpool man ‘expected’ to leave next summer as firm FSG stance revealed

Liverpool and Thiago Alcantara are highly likely to part ways next summer when the midfielder’s contract at Anfield runs out, according to a report.

Thiago had an injury-hit campaign in 2022-23, as hamstring and hip problems limited his impact on Jurgen Klopp’s first team. The Spain international did manage to make 28 appearances across all competitions, though he did not play anywhere near as much as he or Klopp would have liked.

And Thiago’s issues have continued into the current season. He is yet to feature in 2023-24 as he is still recovering from a hip injury.

Ahead of Liverpool’s 2-1 League Cup win over Bournemouth on Wednesday, Klopp’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders admitted that the squad misses Thiago ‘a lot’.

Lijnders added that he is hopeful the 32-year-old will play for Liverpool again ‘soon’, though it is unclear exactly when this will be. It is understood that he is still not involved in full first-team training.

On October 8, it was suggested that Thiago could be offloaded by Liverpool in order to make room in the midfield department for Brazilian transfer target Andre, a player the Reds have reportedly agreed personal terms with.

READ MORE: Gigantic Liverpool boost as Fabrizio Romano shuts down Real Madrid move for prime Klopp target

Three days later, ESPN claimed that Thiago might head back to Barcelona, where he started his career. Capturing Thiago could be a great piece of business for Xavi, as Barca will once again have to pursue cheap players in 2024 amid their financial issues.

Football Insider have now provided an update on Thiago’s situation. They state that the 46-cap international is ‘expected’ to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next summer.

Liverpool ‘have no plans’ for Thiago extension

Thiago could have left in the summer, as clubs in Saudi Arabia were hoping to make him the latest big-name star to swap Europe for the Middle East. But Klopp did not sanction an exit as he thinks Thiago can still have an impact when he returns to full fitness.

Klopp also wants to keep Thiago beyond January in order to maintain Liverpool’s squad depth ahead of a potential title challenge in the final few months of the season, which makes a winter departure unlikely.

While Klopp is a big fan of the player, he will not be able to work with him next season. That is because Liverpool owners FSG ‘have to plans’ to give him a contract extension.

They do not think it would be a good idea to hand an ageing player with a bad fitness record fresh terms, as he could either decline quickly or pick up yet another injury.

As such, Thiago will have to find a new club come June 2024. Barca will likely be at the front of the queue to snap him up on a free transfer.

After a rebuild in the summer, Klopp can now rely on new signings Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. But if Thiago departs, then Liverpool will probably need to land yet another midfielder. Andre is a prime target, while there is also interest in Arthur Vermeeren.

Meanwhile, Friday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a promising update on Liverpool’s ambitious pursuit for one of the world’s best attackers.