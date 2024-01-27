Senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, has strongly hinted which “outstanding candidate” is on course to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Klopp will call time on his storied stint with Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The legendary German, 56, initially made his decision back in November, though the bombshell news was kept under wraps until Friday.

Klopp has insisted he’ll never manage another club in England out of loyalty to Liverpool. He’s also expected to take a sabbatical before weighing up a return to management in 2025 and beyond.

According to BILD reporter Christian Falk, Klopp’s next move could be leading the German national team into the 2026 World Cup.

But of greater significance to Liverpool fans is who’ll take the reins at Anfield. On that front, the Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed Xabi Alonso, Ange Postecoglou, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank are all under consideration.

Ornstein stressed no official approaches have yet been made to any candidate. However, according to senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, one manager stands head and shoulders above the others.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Reddy claimed she’d be “staggered” if Liverpool didn’t draft in Xabi Alonso to replace Klopp.

All the signs point towards Xabi Alonso

“Alonso is the outstanding candidate and I would be staggered if it wasn’t him,” said Reddy. “I think for a number of reasons.

“The pedigree that he has in the game, the respect that he commands.

“How well he is doing at Leverkusen, the playing philosophy, the profile of players he’s working with and the [financial] constraints he’s working under and still being able to battle with Bayern very well on that front.

“I think the only way it doesn’t happen is if he decides it’s perhaps too soon for him.

“But I think the scale of the opportunity and the fact that I think if you look at all the candidates, the one who walks in and has the most gravitas and has the most suitability to that role right now and for what that team looks like at the end of the season, is Xabi.”

Liverpool clause debunked; Leverkusen CEO speaks out

Alonso has worked wonders at Leverkusen, with the German side currently leading the way in the Bundesliga.

What’s more, Leverkusen are remarkably unbeaten across all competitions this season, boasting a record of 24 wins, three draws and zero defeats. They’ve scored 85 goals and conceded just 20 in that time.

Alonso has a Liverpool connection via his playing days at the club between 2004-09. His playing style would also appear to mesh well with the stars already at Liverpool, something that would aid the transition between managers.

There has been speculation Alonso’s deal with Leverkusen contains a clause that allows the Spaniard to leave for one of the three heavyweight clubs he played for. The trio in question are Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen CEO, Fernando Carro, recently laid waste to that rumour, though did cryptically state ‘but sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well.”

Alonso is contracted to Leverkusen until 2026 and taking to X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg insisted it’s not a foregone conclusion Alonso heads to Anfield.

Leverkusen were labelled ‘aware’ of the growing links between their manager and Liverpool. However, for the time being at least they remain ‘optimistic’ Alonso will remain loyal to the club.

One reason behind their hopes is the fact ‘Alonso is already fully integrated into the squad planning and is building the squad for the 2024/25 season.’

However, news of a looming vacancy at Liverpool only broke yesterday, so Alonso being entrenched in Leverkusen’s future plans is what you’d expect anyway.

