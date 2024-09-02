Whether Mohamed Salah actually wants to leave Liverpool and the hidden meaning behind his “last year” comments in the aftermath of the victory over Manchester United have been revealed.

Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Arne Slot era and are still to concede a goal after their 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds were clinical when punishing Man Utd mistakes deep within their own half. Casemiro was at fault twice, while midfield partner Kobbie Mainoo shouldered the blame for Liverpool’s third goal scored by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian produced yet another virtuoso display, with his two assist and one goal performance bringing his tally for goals and assists for the season to six in just three matches.

However, eyebrows were well and truly raised post-match when Salah appeared to let slip he’s leaving Liverpool at season’s end.

It is common knowledge he – as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – are in the final year of their respective contracts.

However, while Reds fans will hope new deals are ironed out, Salah appeared to suggest he’s on the way out.

“I had a good summer, I had a long time to sit with myself and think positive because as you know this is my last year in the club,” said the 32-year-old.

When pressed on the matter, and asked if the 3-0 win will be his last game at Old Trafford, Salah continued: “I was coming to the game, I said, ‘look, it could be [my] last time’.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I’ll just play my last season and see at the end of the season.”

Mo Salah wants to STAY at Liverpool

There is a belief Salah’s comments have been slightly taken out of context, with his “last season” claim simply referring to the obvious – this is the last season he’s contracted to. At no point did Salah say he wants to or will leave Liverpool.

And according to senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, the Liverpool ace’s preference is reportedly to REMAIN at Anfield beyond the current campaign.

Reddy wrote: “Mohamed Salah underscored his influence to Liverpool at Old Trafford and then intensified the pressure on the club to offer him a new contract after admitting no talks have taken place yet.

“The 32-year-old is in the final year of his deal and has maintained he is not wasting mental energy focusing on the situation, however Sky Sports News understands his preference would be to remain with the Anfield side.

“Salah has not considered any other club yet, but feels he still has years left at the highest level.

“He wants to be competing for the biggest prizes and so interest from Saudi Arabia would not be enticing at present.”

Salah puts pressure on Liverpool to act

The suggestion is therefore that Salah’s “last year” comments may have been a public attempt to put pressure on the club to open talks and offer a new contract.

Reddy continued: “Salah’s position has been that Liverpool need to start a dialogue over fresh terms as it is not his job to push for it.

“The fact that there has not even been a discussion yet, with no proposal drafted for him to consider, is a significant detail.

“The club’s silence thus far seems to suggest they are comfortable letting him leave on a free after seven seasons of him making extraordinary the norm.

“Replacing Salah, especially in today’s market, would be incredibly difficult.

“That is without adding the complication that Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final year of their deals.

“Liverpool have enormous work to do.”

Arne Slot responds to Salah exit question

Arne Slot was asked about Salah’s comments during a post-match press conference.

In typically understated fashion, the Dutchman chose to sidestep the situation after claiming there are two many ‘ifs’ to warrant a proper response.

Slot was asked: “How difficult will it be to replace a player of his quality if indeed it is the final year?”

The Reds manager replied: “Yeah it’s a lot of ‘if’. But at this moment he’s one of ours and I’m really really happy with him being one of ours and he plays really well.

“So we… I don’t talk about contracts from players. But I can talk for hours about how Mo played today.”

