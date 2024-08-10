Liverpool ‘sensation’ poised for huge year after dazzling Slot, as new Salah verdict emerges

Liverpool starlet Stefan Bajcetic looks set to make a big impact for the Reds this term after impressing new coach Arne Slot in pre-season, according to reports, while a pundit has given his verdict on whether Mo Salah should be sold.

Bajcetic had a tough 2023-24 campaign, as he made just three appearances across all competitions due to injury. The central midfielder, who is comfortable operating as a No 6 or No 8, picked up a calf problem in September 2023 and did not return to action until April.

Bajcetic has been working with Slot in recent weeks as Liverpool prepare for their first season under the Dutchman.

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old has performed exceptionally well in pre-season and has left a ‘huge impression’ on Slot.

DON’T MISS: How a dazzling new-look Liverpool side will look in 2024/25 if Arne Slot lands all his transfer targets

The midfield ‘sensation’ is now expected to receive ‘extensive’ game time during the 2024-25 season, with Slot ready to replace his trust in him in a host of matches.

This news will be music to the ears of Bajcetic, who is determined to force his way into the Liverpool starting eleven and make a name for himself as a top Premier League star.

However, the report does note that it is still too early for Liverpool to rely on Bajcetic as their defensive midfielder week in, week out.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is in talks over the signing of Real Sociedad and Spain midfield enforcer Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool latest: Bajcetic update and Salah advice

Reports in Spain have claimed that Zubimendi has given an Anfield switch the ‘green light’, though Sociedad are still trying to keep him in their ranks.

Should Liverpool activate the 25-year-old’s €60million (£51.5m) release clause and complete the deal, then he will likely arrive as the main No 6 at Anfield. There is a growing chance that Bajcetic will be Zubimendi’s understudy and Wataru Endo will be sold.

Meanwhile, former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton has discussed what Liverpool should do with star forward Salah.

The Egyptian ace remains a target for Saudi chiefs – after Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for him last summer – as his Liverpool contract expires in June 2025.

But Sutton thinks Liverpool should keep Salah at all costs as Slot will not be able to emulate predecessor Jurgen Klopp without the 32-year-old goal machine.

“If you’re Arne Slot, you want to do as well as possible,” the pundit said. “You need to keep hold of Mohamed Salah because he is your best player. You don’t need to worry about filling your coffers.

“You need to concern yourself with winning games and trying to make a real impact as a manager in the first season.

“The shoes that Slot is trying to fill, Jurgen Klopp’s shoes, are massive, nigh on impossible to fill. He has to keep hold of Salah to have a chance of succeeding.”

DIVE DEEPER – Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable