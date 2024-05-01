Sensational first Slot signing gets green light as Liverpool boss moves to beat Amorim again

Arne Slot will have his pick between Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande, with Sporting CP ready to sell both

Sporting CP are reportedly ready to sell Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande, and new Liverpool boss Arne Slot can take his pick of the central defenders.

Central defence has been highlighted as an important area to improve at Anfield over the last year. Incumbent Virgil van Dijk is one of the first names on the teamsheet, but at 32, he won’t go on forever.

Usually alongside him, another 32-year-old, Joel Matip has spent a long time on the sidelines, and more injuries have meant that 21-year-old Jarell Quansah’s development to the first team has been fast-tracked.

As a result, some big-name centre-backs have been linked with a move to Anfield of late.

Two of the main names are Sporting pair Inacio and Diomande – both have been pivotal to the table-topping Liga Portugal side’s stellar season.

Interest arose when it looked like Ruben Amorim, Sporting’s manager, was going to take over from departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

And while it now looks certain that Slot – currently in charge at Feyenoord – will be the German’s replacement instead, interest in both of Amorim’s disciples remains.

Slot has now got the green light to take his pick over the pair, too.

Sporting ready to sell to Liverpool

Indeed, Record reiterates that interest in both Inacio and Diomande from Liverpool remains.

What’s more, it’s said that Sporting are now ‘ready to sell’, with the Reds only needing to make a ‘convincing bid’ for either man to get a move over the line.

Inacio will cost approximately £51million, and while it was believed Diomande would be a lot more, he could reportedly be available for as low as £43million.

Both men have leapfrogged each other at the head of Liverpool’s queue previously, and it’s not currently clear which is their preferred option.

However, it is suggested that only one man will be bought, and Slot will be tasked with choosing the right man for his system at Anfield.

Signing one of Sporting’s star men will see the Dutchman beat Amorim again, firstly by taking a job he looked a shoo-in for, and now by taking one of his best players.

But whether or not he remains with Sporting for the foreseeable future remains to be seen.

Sporting source replacement defender

That they are now willing to potentially sell both star centre-backs is due to the fact Sporting are making tracks in signing a new defender of their own.

It’s reported they are in ‘pole position’ for Anderlecht centre-back Zeno Debast, with a contract already prepared.

It seems they want to have a player in place to fill a gap that they expect will open up soon, with Liverpool the reason for that.

