Liverpool submit sensational Kevin De Bruyne ‘offer’ as Italian giant joins hunt

Liverpool have given Kevin De Bruyne the chance to fulfil his childhood dream by sending him an ‘offer’, according to one well-known journalist.

De Bruyne grew up supporting Liverpool, and his favourite player was Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen. So far, the attacking midfielder has had spells at Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League.

He did not manage to force his way into the Chelsea first team but reignited his career at Wolfsburg before returning to England with Man City.

De Bruyne is now a modern-day legend at City after 10 incredible years with the club which heralded six Premier League titles, one Champions League and two FA Cups, plus plenty of other silverware.

De Bruyne is searching for his next club as City have decided against extending his contract beyond June 30.

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool could take up the opportunity to sign the world-class playmaker, having made an ‘offer’ for his services.

Such a move would be remarkable given De Bruyne’s illustrious City spell and the fact he supported Liverpool as a youngster.

It seems Liverpool are willing to take a punt on the Belgian despite his recent injury woes.

The report mainly focuses on Napoli, who are competing with Liverpool and Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire for De Bruyne’s capture.

Napoli are ‘dreaming big’ and have made an audacious ‘attempt’ to sign him. This approach is described as ‘concrete’.

Antonio Conte’s side feel they have an ace card up their sleeve in Romelu Lukaku. The striker has a close relationship with De Bruyne and could convince him to join Napoli as a result.

Kevin De Bruyne one of the big transfer market stories

It remains to be seen exactly where De Bruyne sees his future. The 33-year-old has admitted he is ‘surprised’ City have not offered him a new contract as he feels he can still make a big impact in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have been weighing up a move for De Bruyne, and now Liverpool can incredibly be added to the mix.

Arne Slot bolstering his title-winning squad with De Bruyne would be very worrying for fans of clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and most notably City.

The playmaker has allegedly asked City to consider a U-turn by offering him an extension, though this appears unlikely.

Fire are in talks with De Bruyne and his entourage. De Bruyne is seriously tempted by the move as he loves spending time in the US with his family.

Fire were given a boost recently as MLS rivals Inter Miami were ruled out of the race for the 109-cap international.

