TEAMtalk understands that a delegation from Liverpool was in Leipzig on Saturday evening to check on potential January target Yan Diomande, and the Ivorian starlet did not disappoint in the midst of an incredible outburst from the man he could ultimately end up replacing, Mohamed Salah, after the Reds drew at Leeds United.

As Liverpool were throwing away the lead twice at Elland Road before eventually succumbing to a 3-3 draw at Elland Road, Leipzig were crushing Eintracht Frankfurt at the Red Bull Arena – eventually winning 6-0, with Diomande the star of the show.

Sources can reveal that more than a dozen clubs were present in Leipzig, and we can confirm that Liverpool had what we are told was a ‘delegation’ to see his stunning display, which included an 18-minute hat-trick at the start of the second half.

Diomande, who can play anywhere across the front-line, played on the right of a three, as he has done in the majority of his games this season.

Our sources revealed earlier in the week that Liverpool were already looking into a potential deal for the Ivorian teenager, who only joined the club in the summer.

Leipzig are adamant that they don’t want to lose Diomande, who the Red Bull organisation see as their greatest prospect since Erling Haaland. However, they acknowledge that his performances are attracting attention.

Liverpool, for their part, are looking for another attacking option and that could be in January, as question marks remain over the long-term future of Salah.

Somewhat ironically, as Diomande was claiming the matchball in Germany, Salah was sat on the bench and did not see a minute of action in West Yorkshire as Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Leeds.

His jaw-dropping interview after that game has since cast massive doubt over his own future, while almost certainly undermining Arne Slot too.

