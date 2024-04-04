Sensational Liverpool raid on Real Madrid ignites with record-breaking offer already submitted

Liverpool have decided they want to transform their midfield with the capture of Federico Valverde and have sent Real Madrid a club-record offer, according to stunning reports.

Liverpool overhauled their midfield last summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. Those new arrivals replaced the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Fabinho, all of whom left Anfield.

Mac Allister has been the best out of those new signings, showing good versatility to operate as a defensive midfielder but also shining in a more advanced role of late.

The Argentine has recently been Liverpool’s main source of creativity and notched three goals and four assists in his last six matches.

But Liverpool have been tipped to take their midfield to the next level this summer by signing Valverde. According to reports emerging from Spain (as cited by Sport Witness), Liverpool’s pursuit of the Real Madrid star has exploded into life.

The Reds, who will lose iconic manager Jurgen Klopp this summer, have already sent a gigantic bid for Valverde that would shatter their transfer record. The proposal is worth an eye-watering €150million (£129m).

Valverde moving for that fee would make him the most expensive Liverpool player of all time, as well as the most expensive Premier League player ever. Those records are currently held by Darwin Nunez (£64m potentially rising to £85m) and Moises Caicedo (£100m potentially rising to £115m).

Valverde has always insisted he is delighted to be at Madrid, despite picking up interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.

Liverpool target could make room for Mbappe

However, it is claimed that Madrid might sell two big-name stars this summer to help fund Kylian Mbappe’s colossal wages, as well as make room for the Frenchman in their squad.

This could see Valverde join Liverpool, while Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Man Utd. Alternatively, Vinicius Junior could incredibly end up joining one of two Premier League giants.

Liverpool signing Valverde would give their new manager a major boost, with Ruben Amorim currently the leading candidate after Xabi Alonso rejected the job.

Although, it is clear that any deal for the top-class Uruguayan would stretch Liverpool’s finances to the absolute limit.

