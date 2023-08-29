Sensational Liverpool swap deal explodes into life as Klopp prepares to sacrifice seven-season veteran for £30m defender

Liverpool are reportedly set to advance their interest in Rennes defender Arthur Theate in the closing days of the window – and could be willing to part company with a long-trusted Jurgen Klopp lieutenant to get a deal over the line.

All the Merseysiders’ focus this summer has been placed on midfield recruits. With six senior names departing the engine room this since the end of last season, Liverpool’s need has been well documented. Indeed, while the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were long since planned for, the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson came more out of the blue.

To that end, Liverpool’s focus has been fixed on new recruits over the last few weeks. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were done early this summer, while Japan star Waturu Endo also signed from Stuttgart. But with days left in the window, Klopp still wants another pair of legs added to his pool, amid a plethora of links.

To that end, reports on Tuesday claimed a deal to bring Ryan Gravenberch was gathering pace with the Bayern Munich star a likely signing for Klopp.

The Dutchman, however, is not the only option, with reports on Tuesday evening indicating a Reds move to gazump both Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich for Wilfried Ndidi was also in the works.

With so much focus on new midfielders, it is easy to forget that, at the start of the summer window, Klopp was also in the market to strengthen his central defence.

Liverpool’s interest in Josko Gvardiol quickly evaporated once Manchester City burst on to the scene. But since then, links to defenders have been few and far between.

However, one link that did credit a mention earlier this month was one for Rennes defender Theate.

Liverpool ready to sacrifice Joel Matip to land Theate

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the leading centre-halves in Ligue 1 off the back of a series of excellent displays for Rennes.

That form has earned him eight Belgium caps, having established himself as a regular figure in Domenico Tedesco’s plans.

Now reports in France claim Liverpool are readying a dramatic late window raid to bring Theate to Anfield.

A left-sided centre-half, Liverpool plan to partner him with Virgil van Dijk and move the Dutchman to the right-side of defence whenever the reliable Ibrahima Konate is unavailable.

Per L’Equipe, Rennes value Theate at around the €35m (£30m) with the likes of Fulham also credited with an interest earlier this summer.

However, to make life that bit easier for the Reds, the French newspaper claims Liverpool star Joel Matip has emerged as a top target for Rennes to step in should Theate depart.

The long-serving centre-half has been with the Reds since a free transfer from Schalke back in 2016. Making 187 appearances during his seven full seasons at Anfield, that total would undoubtedly have been more but for a series of niggling injuries.

Now with just a year left on his deal, Klopp is reportedly prepared to sacrifice the 32-year-old if a suitable offer comes along.

Moreover, a swap deal with Rennes involving Theate could prove just the ticket with a potential deal likely to suit all parties.

Liverpool reportedly rate Matip at around the £8m mark, meaning a cash adjustment would be needed if the double deal is to come off.

As for Theate, Rennes director Florian Maurice has talked up the player’s top qualities.

“He is a player who commits himself a lot,” Maurice said. “(Theate) likes to defend and he likes challenges. He has a natural aggressiveness and an incredible energy.”

That energy and aggression could prove just the upgrade Liverpool need this summer and more so amid reported Saudi Arabian interest in another Reds defender Joe Gomez.

