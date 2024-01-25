Liverpool sensationally contact LaLiga forward in Salah role; Klopp’s side have ‘shown the most interest’

Liverpool are showing a strong interest in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo and are even said to have put feelers out for a January deal.

Kubo has been on the books at Barcelona and Real Madrid, but is now thriving for Real Sociedad, for whom he has scored six goals from 25 appearances this season.

According to Transfermarkt, his value is now the highest it has ever been, thanks to his consistent form in LaLiga.

Reports in Spain are suggesting that Liverpool have made contact about a deal for Kubo, provisionally even pencilled in for this month.

The approach was apparently made before the January transfer window opened, as Liverpool sought an answer as to whether or not Kubo would be worth pursuing.

Kubo is a left-footed right-winger, which puts him in the same profile as Mohamed Salah, whom Liverpool have been fighting to keep away from Saudi Arabia.

At the age of 22, Kubo could theoretically become a long-term successor to Salah in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 system.

However, his response when approached by Liverpool was supposedly to affirm that he wants to stay with Real Sociedad, at least for the remainder of the season.

He is still under contract in the Basque Country until 2027, so his current employers are under little pressure to sell him.

Besides, Kubo is currently representing Japan at the Asian Cup, which might make a January deal harder – if not impossible – to finalise.

Once he returns to Spain for the second half of the season, he will be a player well worth watching out for, potentially in view of a summer move.

Indeed, he is tipped to be a strong candidate for Liverpool to target in the summer, when they might want to add more specialist options out wide.

But Liverpool are unlikely to be the only contenders for Kubo’s signature at this rate.

Who else is linked with Kubo?

Indeed, it is suggested that there will be other Premier League suitors for the winger, while Napoli could look to take him to Serie A.

There are also theories that clubs in Saudi Arabia could be viewing him as someone to invest in; Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are said to have made an offer for him.

So far, he doesn’t seem to be convinced by that route either, so it will be all to play for when the time comes for him to take the next leap.

Real Madrid also retain first refusal on taking back their former player, who spent the bulk of his time on their books out on loan.

According to Jorge Picon, though, for the time being, it is Liverpool who have ‘shown the most interest’ in Kubo.

Coming to the Premier League would be a completely new experience for the 31-cap Japan international, but his potential – which is starting to blossom into consolidated quality – would make him an exciting arrival at Anfield.

For now, though, it seems like something fans will simply have to wait another half a year at least for.

