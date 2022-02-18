Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly part of a four-club race to sign a Bayern Munich star who is ‘nowhere near’ agreeing to a new contract.

Liverpool are on an impressive run, having gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions. That streak includes the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg victory over Arsenal, which sent Jurgen Klopp’s men through to the final.

They will play Chelsea on Sunday February 27 in a bid to get their first silverware of the campaign.

Liverpool’s most recent outing ended in a 2-0 away win over Inter in the Champions League. It was not an easy night for the Reds, but they got what they came for thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

The Reds are now in a commanding position to reach the UCL quarter-finals for the third time in four seasons.

Liverpool added to their forward ranks in January, with left winger Luis Diaz arriving from Porto for an initial £37.5million, as per BBC Sport.

But they could land a right winger in the summer amid Bayern’s contract wrangle with a current star.

Liverpool target yet to sign new contract

According to HITC, who cite German outlet Kicker, Germany international Serge Gnabry is ‘nowhere near’ agreeing to a new Bayern deal.

The 26-year-old is out of contract next year and Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is working hard to tie him down. But Gnabry is yet to receive an offer which meets his demands.

A separate report from Sky Germany states Liverpool and United are chasing his signature. They believe it can be obtained for a reduced price given his situation.

However, it is not just Premier League clubs on the hunt. Spanish titans Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring developments ahead of the summer.

Robbie Fowler calls out Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool weak point Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has said that Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s weakness during Inter Milan match

If any of those clubs manage to land Gnabry, they will be getting a player high in confidence. He is currently enjoying one of his best campaigns in a Bayern shirt.

His record in the Bundesliga stands at 10 goals and four assists in 22 matches.

The former Arsenal man has also managed two goals and one assist during five Champions League outings. He started in the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, where Kingsley Coman rescued a draw for Julian Nagelsmann’s side late on.

Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag? Which coach looks the best option for Manchester United?

Diogo Jota injury update

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still awaiting a full diagnosis on the ankle injury for Diogo Jota, but they have not ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final following an initial scan.

The 25-year-old came off at half time in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday. He enjoyed a decent first half and was looking to add to his 17 goals this term.

However, Jota had to withdraw at the break and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted concern after the match.

According to The Telegraph, Portugal international Jota had an initial scan on the issue on Thursday morning.

Liverpool have subsequently not ruled him out of next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Nevertheless, Jota wore a protective boot after his injury and Liverpool are awaiting a full diagnosis.

READ MORE: Andy Robertson reveals personal target and says Liverpool pal is serious rival