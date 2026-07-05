Liverpool want game-changing midfielder as their next signing – and it’s GREAT news for Real Madrid

Liverpool are interested in adding Sergio Arribas to manager Andoni Iraola’s squad at Anfield, according to a report, and this will be music to the ears of Real Madrid.

There have been two major signings for Liverpool so far this summer, as new manager Iraola prepares to guide the Reds to a successful 2026/27 campaign.

French defender Jeremy Jacquet’s pre-agreed £60million move from Rennes was made official earlier this month.

Liverpool have also secured the services of 22-year-old Spain international winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

The Merseyside club’s owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are looking to sign a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah, with Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola a top target.

It has now emerged that Liverpool are keen on signing attacking midfielder Arribas, too.

According to Ideal, Liverpool have entered the race for the Almeria star.

Arribas has been on the books of Almeria since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old is under contract at the Spanish club until the summer of 2029.

During the 2025/26 campaign, Arribas scored 26 goals and gave seven assists in 47 matches in all competitions for Almeria, who finished third in the Segunda Division.

Ideal has been effusive in its praise of Arribas, noting that ‘in just two seasons, he has established himself as one of the division’s most dangerous, game-changing players and a highly valuable asset for the Almería club’.

The attacking midfielder has scored 44 goals and registered 16 assists in 129 matches in all competitions for Almeria so far in his career.

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Sergio Arribas to Liverpool will make Real Madrid millions

Arribas came through the Madrid youth system and made 14 appearances for the first team, scoring one goal in the process.

As Madrid, who have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, do with most of their youth team graduates, they inserted a sell-on clause when they offloaded Arribas to Almeria in 2023.

Ideal has stated: ‘Real Madrid will also play a key role in any negotiations.

‘The club retained 50% of Arribas’s economic rights when finalising his transfer to Almeria in the summer of 2023, convinced of the academy graduate’s potential and the prospect of securing a significant financial return from a future sale.

‘This clause places Real Madrid in a prime position to monitor any deal that might materialise during the current transfer window.

‘Having developed at La Fabrica ​​since childhood, Arribas was a standout figure for Castilla before making the definitive leap to professional football.’

If Liverpool do proceed and sign Arribas from Almeria, then Madrid will make millions, just as they did with when Munoz moved to Liverpool from Osasuna earlier this summer.

Madrid inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause when they sold Munoz to Osasuna in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool’s decision to trigger the €40m (£34.3m, $45.8m) release clause in the winger’s contract at Osasuna meant that Madrid bagged €20m (£17.1m, $22.9m).

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