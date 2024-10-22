Sam Beukema has stated he is looking to join a big Premier League club such as Liverpool in the future, with the Bologna star eager to play in England after supporting West Ham United during his childhood.

Beukema has made 10 appearances for Bologna this season, one of which came against Liverpool in the Champions League. Ahead of the trip to Liverpool on October 2 – which ended in a 2-0 defeat for Bologna – the centre-back admitted it would be ‘magical’ to play at Anfield and hear the UCL anthem before the game.

Beukema and Bologna will come up against English opposition again tonight (Tuesday), as they have travelled to the West Midlands to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Ahead of the match, the Dutchman outlined his desire to join Liverpool and spoke about his love for West Ham.

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” he said (via Corriere dello Sport).

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

DON’T MISS: Man City to announce Liverpool icon as next manager with crazy report naming Barcelona star as first major signing

Beukema aiming very high

The 25-year-old joined Bologna from AZ in summer 2023 and made 33 appearances in all competitions last season as the Serie A outfit made headlines across Europe by qualifying for the Champions League.

Beukema clearly has ambitions of becoming a big star on the world stage and he will therefore look to make an impression in the UCL.

Beukema could become the latest Bologna player to leave for the Premier League, following the likes of Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) and Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal).

Although, Zirkzee is already being tipped to return to Italy with Juventus after a tough start to life at Old Trafford.

Should Beukema put himself in line for a major transfer by enjoying a fantastic campaign, then it would not be a surprise if Liverpool made contact for him.

The Reds should find it relatively easy to finalise a contract with the defender as he is eager to join their ranks. Plus, there is a clear Dutch connection, with Liverpool now coached by Arne Slot and also having top Netherlands stars Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo in their squad.

Beukema’s comments will not please Bologna, as he has made it known he is looking to leave them in the next few years. However, Vincenzo Italiano’s side should be able to make a significant profit on him, which will soften the blow.

READ MORE: Pundit admits he was completely wrong over Liverpool star who has finally ‘turned up’ under Arne Slot

Liverpool round-up: Van Dijk demands, Arsenal winger battle

Beukema could be signed by Liverpool in the future to help them move on from Van Dijk, with the club captain in the latter stages of his career.

But Van Dijk is not done yet and has confirmed talks are underway over a contract extension at Anfield.

TEAMtalk can reveal that the 33-year-old wants his new deal to run until June 2027. He also wants his £220,000-a-week wages to be matched.

Meanwhile, Slot’s side will face competition as they look to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

Liverpool have identified the in-form winger as a possible replacement for Saudi target Mo Salah, but Arsenal and Aston Villa are also in the frame for the Brentford ace.

Mbeumo has been in sensational form so far this term, having netted six goals in just eight games, and he will cost upwards of £50million (€60m / $65m) to sign.

Who is Sam Beukema?

By Samuel Bannister

After their qualification for the Champions League, Bologna lost some of the top talents that got them there in the first place. Head coach Thiago Motta was appointed by Juventus, while Manchester United bought top scorer Joshua Zirkzee and Arsenal spent big on defensive talent Riccardo Calafiori.

One player who has stuck around is Sam Beukema, who often featured alongside Calafiori as a right-sided centre-back last term and has played some part in all of their league games so far this season.

Beukema’s journey began with Go Ahead Eagles back in his native Netherlands. He played 73 times for the club, who were always in the Dutch second division during his time there, between 2017 and 2021, but only actually making those appearances in the 2017-18, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, and not at all in 2018-19.

A step up to the Eredivisie followed when AZ agreed to buy him for the summer of 2021. Beukema would gain his first taste of European involvement there, playing in the Europa League and the Conference League. After two seasons, with 81 appearances under his belt, he embarked on a new challenge in Italy with Bologna. Arriving almost two months before Calafiori, he cost €3m more than the man who would one year later become Bologna’s most expensive export.

Beukema, 25, has never been capped by the Netherlands – although that may not be far away – but back in his AZ days was named in the Eredivisie Team of the Month in January 2022 and May 2023.

Last season, he completed more than 90% of his passes in Serie A, although his rate of tackles and interceptions was lower than one per game for each.

Both averages have improved in the early days of the Vincenzo Italiano era at Bologna this season, though, as Beukema continues to cement his importance to the Champions League minnows.

In terms of the eye test, Beukema comes across as a player with good instincts, wherever he finds himself on the pitch. Whether in an attacking or defensive phase, he appears alert to the ball and whether he can cause danger with it, or avert danger from the opponents.

Confident pressing up to the halfway line and winning duels in that territory, the 6ft 2in stopper matches his strength with his comfort in possession and technical ability, which are crucial assets for a modern-day defender.