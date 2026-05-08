Questions over Arne Slot’s future as Liverpool manager continue to rear their head, with a prominent journalist now hinting why his sacking could improve the Reds, and an iconic former star having explained why he can’t wait for this season to be over.

The 2025/26 campaign will not live long in the Liverpool memory bank. Going into the season as defending champions and fuelled by a record-breaking summer spend that saw FSG lavish some £440m (€505m, $600m) on a raft of new players, big things were expected of Slot and his players.

Instead, Liverpool have quickly surrendered their crown as English champions, while failing to advance further than the quarter-finals in either the FA Cup or the Champions League, and the less said about a fourth-round exit in the Carabao Cup, the better.

With the Reds finishing the season trophyless, Slot‘s future at Anfield has been regularly thrust under the spotlight. And while TEAMtalk sources insist the Dutchman will be given the backing to carry on into next season and the 47-year-old confident of a return to major trophy contention, not all associated with Liverpool remain convinced.

Now, a respected journalist who specialises in covering the Reds has questioned whether Liverpool would actually be better off moving on from the Dutchman, insisting fans have seen little evidence over the closing weeks of the season that he is capable of improving both performances and results in 2026/27.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, commented: “Slot, he needs to show something to give fans belief that he is the man to turn it round.”

Summing up the current mood among supporters and amid a fear that Slot is incapable of regenerating their trophy hopes, Steele added: “Something to give fans belief that next season will be better… so far, I’ve not seen any evidence to suggest it will be.”

Despite that, the Reds can at least book their place in next season’s Champions League this weekend with a win against out-of-sorts Chelsea.

And FSG will want to see not just a positive result, but a performance that illustrates his players are fully behind the Dutchman, whose deal is due to expire in just over 12 months time.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool hit woeful 113-year low as FSG take clear stance on sacking Arne Slot

Liverpool’s season is too bleak for club legend

It’s not just a portion of the fans that Slot has lost, in the words of Danny Murphy, it’s some of the media too.

Indeed, iconic former striker John Aldridge claims he cannot wait for the current season to end, venting his fury at what he has witnessed in recent games and using the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United last time – and a tepid first-half performance – to express his dismay.

“This is another horrible watch, folks! I can’t believe how naive we are,” he stated on X.

“I don’t know where to start. I’m absolutely shattered after seeing these performances over the last 12 months… we’ve no identity whatsoever.”

The Liverpool-born forward then delivered a brutally scathing line, adding: 2I could play in their back four at 67 years of age with a cigar in my mouth… please don’t make excuses about injuries.”

And by full-time, Alridge was still raging, adding: “At 2-2 it was there for the taking… at this rate I can’t wait for the season to end.”

If Liverpool are to improve next season, they will certainly need some key new signings and our sources can reveal that bolstering the midfield is now a key plan for FSG this summer.

To that end, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed of the four midfield targets the Reds have identified as Richard Hughes looks to add more athleticism and muscle to the engine room.

In terms of that high-calibre Mohamed Salah replacement, Liverpool have been urged to sign an ‘absolute legend of a finisher’ to succeed the Egyptian – and his club look powerless to prevent a £60m sale this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.