Liverpool: ‘Serious possibility’ icon LEAVES in summer – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano is insisting there’s now a ‘serious’ chance one of the all-time greats at Liverpool leaves at season’s end.

Liverpool have waved goodbye to their fair share of modern-day greats over the past few years, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and the best of the bunch, Mohamed Salah, all departing.

Of those that defined the Jurgen Klopp era, only Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk remain.

Both are out of contract next summer, and according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, the early expectation is Van Dijk will be handed a new deal. However, the same cannot be said for legendary goalkeeper Alisson.

Speaking on Alisson’s future ahead of Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace, Reds boss Andoni Iraola said: “I don’t know [if this will be Alisson’s last season], that is a question you have to ask him. I hope not, I hope he continues with us for more time.

“But, when you ask me about contracts and these situations, it is a matter for the players and the club.

“Yes we have continuous conversations with Julian [Ward] but I cannot tell you everything. We talk between us.”

But while Iraola may well want Alisson to re-sign, whether an offer is made will be up to higher ranking club officials, like sporting director, Julian Ward.

And per the latest from Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel, the anticipation is Alisson won’t be offered a new deal, and will thus leave via free agency next summer.

Serious chances for Alisson to leave Liverpool in 2027

The trusted reporter explained: “Iraola was asked about the Allison situation in a press conference ahead of this weekend’s game and the question was ‘is this going to be the last season for Alisson at Liverpool?’

“Iraola said ‘I hope not, I hope he’s going to stay, he’s a crucial player for us, but obviously it’s on the club, it’s on the player, it’s not a question for me.’

“The answer guys, is that Liverpool are aware of the fact that Allison was considering a switch to Italy, a switch to Juventus in summer 2026 at the beginning May, June 2026.

“Then Liverpool decided to extend his contract for a further season and Alisson decided to stay and help the club in a moment of transition from Arne Slot to Iraola in a moment where they already lost Mo Salah and other important players, Andy Robertson then Curtis Jones.

“So he didn’t want to leave in a summer where Liverpool started this transition. So he respected the club decision and he wanted to stay and fight one more season for Liverpool.

“Then if you ask me what they asked Iraola about Alisson, about is there a chance this will be the last season, I think it’s a serious possibility.

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“Then it’s not something 100 percent decided, but it’s a serious possibility because there is interest from several countries and Alisson could explore these opportunities.

“Then let’s see how the season will end. It’s still very early. Maybe Liverpool decide to tell Alisson, no, we absolutely want you to stay here and they offer a new contract.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen. But I also can tell you that Liverpool also very happy with [Giorgi] Mamardashvili.”