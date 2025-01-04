Liverpool are interested in a new transfer target, having reportedly set their sights on Nottingham Forest ace Elliot Anderson.

Liverpool are not expected to go on a huge spending spree in January, though there are a couple of positions head coach Arne Slot would like to strengthen. Slot is on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder, having missed out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi over the summer, as well as a left-back who can succeed from Andy Robertson.

Liverpool believe they still have a chance of convincing Zubimendi to leave Sociedad, though they will face competition from Manchester City for him.

The Reds are also prioritising a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez over Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

As per The Sun, Liverpool are drawing up plans for the summer window too and hold firm interest in another, more advanced midfielder, Forest star Anderson.

Liverpool are ‘tracking’ the England U21 international and have sent scouts to watch him in several of Forest’s recent matches. These scouts have returned ‘rave reviews’, prompting the Liverpool hierarchy to weigh up an official bid this summer.

Liverpool are aiming to put themselves ‘at the front of the queue’ for Anderson – who can play as a No 8 or No 10 – to beat any other elite clubs that may be interested.

WhoScored rate the 22-year-old as Forest’s best player this term, giving him an average rating of 7.15. That is better than other top Forest stars such as Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Murillo and Ola Aina.

Anderson has registered five assists in 18 Premier League games this season to help Forest incredibly fight for a Champions League spot. However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will be at risk of losing some of their best players at the end of the season when ‘Big Six’ clubs come calling, and Anderson could be one of the first to receive offers.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has provided a concerning update on his future amid stalling contract talks between the forward and Liverpool.

Salah has admitted he is ‘far away’ from penning a new deal as ‘no progress’ has been made by Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Egyptian says he is fully focused on having an ‘unbelievable season’ and helping his side win the title, as it could be his last year on Merseyside.

Ben Doak is another winger who has been tipped to leave Liverpool, but in very different circumstances.

The Athletic state that Liverpool have rejected an offer from Ipswich Town for Doak, which comes after they snubbed an earlier proposal from Crystal Palace.

Ipswich’s bid was worth £16m (€19.3m / $19.9m), but this was not enough to convince Liverpool to sell. The Reds want Doak to continue developing on loan at Middlesbrough and will only consider permanent offers in the region of £30m (€36.1m / $37.3m).

