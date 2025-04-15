Liverpool are reportedly showing strong interest in making a move for top Sunderland midfield talent Chris Rigg, although they will have to beat out a quartet of Premier League rivals to win the race for his signature.

The 17-year-old Black Cats star is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in the country and was described by European scouts watching his progress last year as ‘the best young English player since Jude Bellingham’.

And while promotion hopefuls Sunderland are expected to play hardball over Rigg’s potential departure this summer, especially if they are promoted, Premier League clubs are starting to line up by the bucket load for the teenager.

A report from iNews journalist Mark Douglas claims that Liverpool have joined the likes of Merseyside rivals Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Tottenham to snap up the midfielder.

However, the Reds may have a step up on their rivals, having scouted Rigg extensively this season ahead of a potential swoop for a player who will be out of contract in the summer of 2027.

The report adds that while Sunderland are yet to receive a concrete bid for Rigg, offers are ‘almost inevitable’ for the Black Cats star, whose price tag is expected to be well in excess of £30million. Indeed, Spurs are already said to have made a £37m offer for the player.

Rigg scored four goals with one assist in 38 Championship appearances this season, with Sunderland already booking their spot in the Championship play-offs.

Chris Rigg scouting report

As per a scouting report on Rigg from Breaking The Lines that came out back in January, the teenager ‘shows his quality in his ability to move the ball forward, regularly receiving the ball in the final third and driving at the defence. His ability to be unpredictable on the ball and end his dribbles in a shot keeps defenders on his toes.’

His overall metrics also show ‘his understanding for the attacking game excellently. Whilst he could always improve his defensive contributions and how he links up with teammates in other areas of the pitch, at only 17 years old, all signs indicate him becoming a fantastic, elite-level player.’

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is clearly a big fan of the player and does not believe his age will hold him back.

Speaking recently, Le Bris said of Rigg: “I don’t think the age is a problem.

“You can have a high level of maturity at 17 and a low level of maturity at 30. It depends on the personality and the players.”

Rigg has also shown his versatility by playing several different roles for Le Bris this season, although he nominally lines up as an attacking midfielder.

