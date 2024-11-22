Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle for Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool have one eye on the January transfer window and another move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is very much on the cards, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Reds have enjoyed a fantastic start to life under new manager Arne Slot and are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool’s board are delighted with how Slot’s reign is progressing but feel that the squad still needs strengthening, with midfield being a key focus.

The club have a number of midfield targets on their radar but TEAMtalk are insistent that that Zubimendi is the man they want most.

Liverpool had agreed to match his the Spanish international’s €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause this past summer, but he chose to reject the move to Anfield.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Zubimendi remains the main target for Liverpool midfield and they haven’t been put off after he rejected them in the summer.

Sources state that Liverpool have a ‘very good chance’ of signing Zubimendi in January, but they could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool, Arsenal ready to trigger Zubimendi clause – sources

Zubimendi turned down approaches from both Liverpool and Arsenal this past summer in favour of staying with Sociedad.

This had some thinking Zubimendi could be a one club man but TEAMtalk sources in Spain expect more enquiries for the defensive midfielder this winter.

We understand that Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Zubimendi’s and Arsenal plan to try and hijack Liverpool’s hopes of signing him this winter.

His release clause of €60m still stands and that price is considered a bargain by his suitors and will almost certainly be matched by Liverpool and Arsenal again.

Liverpool are also ready to submit a very good contract offer that would make Zubimendi one of the highest-paid players at Anfield.

Arsenal also plan to offer him a lucrative deal but the final decision will come down to the player himself, as Sociedad are working hard to convince him to stay in Spain.

Liverpool round-up: Real Madrid star eyed / Joachim Andersen linked

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the situation of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been on the Reds’ radar for several years.

Hopes are reportedly growing that a deal to bring Tchouameni to Anfield could be on amid claims Liverpool will use next week’s Champions League clash against Madrid to ascertain firstly whether they are willing to sell and secondly, whether the player wants a move to Merseyside.

However, are information suggests that Zubimendi is Liverpool’s top midfield target, while there is certainly admiration for Tchouameni too.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Joachim Andersen, despite the centre-back only joining Fulham this past summer.

Slot is keen to bolster his defensive options but Liverpool could face competition from Tottenham, who harbour defensive concerns of their own.

Reports suggest that Andersen is on both club’s radars but luring him away from Craven Cottage after just a few months will not be easy.

