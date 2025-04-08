Liverpool are reported to have named their price for the sale of Diogo Jota this summer after sources confirmed the Reds are open to letting the Portuguese forward leave Anfield – and with the prospect of a high-profile swap with Newcastle being assessed.

The Reds are closing in on Premier League title glory in what would represent a fantastic first season at the helm for Arne Slot. Having taken over the reins from Jurgen Klopp last summer, Liverpool are on course to win their second English league crown in five seasons, but their first before a packed Anfield since 1990 – some 35 years ago!

And while Liverpool are also the top scorers in the Premier League this season, with 72 goals from 31 games seeing them average 2.32 goals a game, Slot is far from satisfied with the quality of options he has to lead the line and operate as their chief No.9.

And with Darwin Nunez dropping out of favour and often resigned to a bench role, Slot has flitted between using either winger Luis Diaz or Jota as the focal point.

However, Portugal forward Jota has only managed nine goals from his 31 outings this season, and while he has also contributed four assists, Slot is understood he has made it clear to the Liverpool board that he would like to sign a more prolific option this summer.

To that end, we can confirm the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Liam Delap, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak have all been discussed by Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes in recent weeks.

To help facilitate a big-money move, we broke the news back in March that Liverpool are open to the sale of the 28-year-old this summer with the club willing to consider any bids that come their way for the 47-times capped Portugal forward.

And while former club Wolves joined the likes of Aston Villa and Arsenal in weighing up a move – indeed, recent information confirmed the Gunners were indeed keen on a raid on Liverpool – Empire of the Kop reports that Newcastle are also strongly considering a move with Eddie Howe a huge admirer of the forward.

Furthermore, they report that the Reds have now set an asking price of €50m-€55m (£42.9m-£47.2m / $54.6m to $60.2m) for his suitors to secure a deal.

Newcastle stance on Isak swap for Jota revealed

Jota moved to Anfield in 2020 for a fee worth £41m. Now in his fifth season on Anfield, he has gone on to make 176 appearances, scoring 65 times.

And with his deal due to expire in summer 2027, it seems the Reds feel it is now the right time to move the player on and before his valuation starts to dwindle. Should they achieve their asking price, Liverpool can expect to reel in a slight profit on their initial investment for the player, who biggest weakness has, arguably, been his tendency to pick up a series of niggling injuries throughout his time on Merseyside.

However, with Slot determined to add a more potent option to his attack this summer, speculation of a possible swap deal with chief suitors Newcastle, involving top Liverpool target Isak, has been mooted as a result.

Such a move, though, looks hugely difficult to pull off, with EOTK reporting that Howe has made it clear that he wants to keep Isak at all costs this summer and would be unwilling to sanction his exit even as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Jota.

Furthermore, any Newcastle move to sign Jota is expected to be done independently from any sale of Isak.

In addition, it was revealed on Monday that FSG have ‘passed up’ a push to try and sign the Swede this summer, with three big reasons emerging why they will back out of negotiations coming to light.

Instead, the Reds will reportedly focus their energies into signing one of two big-name alternatives instead.

Meanwhile, any new striker added to the Liverpool forward line this summer can now expect to line up alongside Mo Salah next season.

That’s after a trusted source revealed a new deal has now been agreed to keep the Egyptian on Merseyside, with the 32-year-old hitting the jackpot and FSG relenting over their efforts to tie him down to a new deal.

Elsewhere, our sources have confirmed the Reds are making enquiries over a deal to sign a versatile Freiburg defender, who looks set to be available for a cut-price fee this summer and is now seen by Hughes as a very genuine candidate to come in and replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side next season.

One man, though, who looks set to evade Liverpool’s clutches is Dean Huijsen. That’s after our sources also confirmed the Bournemouth defender is a top target for a surprising European giant, who have made Huijsen’s signing an express wish of their manager and initiated contact over a possible five-year deal.

