Seven Bundesliga players Xabi Alonso could sign for Liverpool amid manager rumours: Wirtz, Kimmich…

Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz and Maximilian Beier could be all transfer targets for Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the early frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager next season – and he could make a lot of changes at Anfield.

Klopp sent shockwaves through the Premier League by announcing his plan to step down from his role as Liverpool manager in the summer and they will now need to look for a replacement.

Alonso – who made 210 appearances for Liverpool – took over at Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022 and has since taken the club to the top of the Bundesliga.

Having spent the last 16 months in Germany, the 42-year-old will have an extensive knowledge of players in the Bundesliga.

Assuming that Alonso does replace Klopp, we’ve taken a look at seven Bundesliga players that he could try and bring to Anfield in the summer.

Piero Hincapie

Liverpool are in the market for a left-sided centre-back and have been linked with Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill.

But Alonso would probably prioritise a move for Hincapie, having worked with the Ecuador international at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I think he’s a very modern defender,” Alonso said. “He can play in different positions. He’s served us as a [left] full-back in recent games but has also been the left centre-back when we’ve played with a back three.

“He’s aggressive, is making better decisions when he has the ball, backs himself more to play diagonal passes and get in behind. It motivates me to have a player with his potential and desire because he helps you and you help him. He’s a great player.”

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising defenders in the world and has attracted interest from Real Madrid, AC Milan, Newcastle and Tottenham.

While his agent Manuel Sierra believes a bid of €50m (£43m) could seal the deal, Bayer are reportedly ready to hold out for nearer the €60m (£51.3m) mark.

Jeremie Frimpong

Alongside Hincapie, Alonso should also secure a reunion with Frimpong if he becomes the next Liverpool manager.

The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe, and he has a £35million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.

Admittedly, Liverpool don’t particularly need to sign another right-back in the summer as they already have Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But Frimpong’s arrival would allow Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield at club level after starring in a central role for England.

Manu Kone

Liverpool revamped their midfield department in the summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds will still need another midfielder if Thiago leaves at the end of the season and Alonso could look at Kone, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the Bundesliga, and he is capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch.

Juventus, Napoli, Juventus and Bayern Munich are believed to be among the suitors for the France Under-21 international, who has a reported price tag of £30million.

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Bayern Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cups and a FIFA Club World Cup in the last eight years.

But the Germany international, who is out of contract in 18 months, is reportedly ready to leave the Allianz Arena for a new challenge.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring his situation and he has a good relationship with Alonso, who spent three seasons at Bayern Munich before hanging up his boots in 2017.

“I know him very, very well,” Alonso said when asked about Kimmich. “When he came from RB Leipzig, we were together from the first day. He was a young player but it was already clear that he had a great future and now he is the boss of Bayern.”

Bayern will reportedly consider selling the 28-year-old in the summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

The defensive midfielder – who can also play at right-back – may be available for around £40million and would represent a huge upgrade on Endo.

Florian Wirtz

The third Bayer Leverkusen player on this list, Wirtz recovered from an ACL injury in January 2023 and has gone from strength to strength under the tutelage of Alonso.

He’s regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the world and has registered eight goals and 12 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions in 2023/24.

His impressive performance have not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City all expressing a keen interest in the 20-year-old midfielder.

But he enjoys working with Alonso and hiring the 42-year-old could help Liverpool win the race for his signature in the summer.

“He played at the very highest level as a professional,” Wirtz said when asked about his manager. “It’s great to have such a legend as a coach. Xabi knows exactly what makes a team tick.

“I feel extremely valued under him. I feel the trust. That’s really important, especially as a young player. He gives me a lot of freedom on the pitch and always has a tip on what I can do better.”

Leroy Sane

Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season will increase the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool.

The Egypt international has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who are willing to pay him a reported £1.5million-per-week.

While finding a replacement for Salah will not be easy, Alonso could potentially try and bring Sane back to the Premier League.

The Germany international spent four years at Manchester City, helping Pep Guardiola’s side win two league titles, three Carabao Cups and an FA Cup.

He moved to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 and has since registered 47 goals and 48 assists in 160 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old winger has been in sensational form in 2023/24, and he will enter the final year of his Bayern contract in the summer.

Maximilian Beier

Beier has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Hoffenheim, registering seven goals and five assists in 17 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24.

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Alonso is a big fan of the striker and wants to bring him to Bayer Leverkusen.

But he would also be a great signing for Liverpool as Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have often struggled when played through the middle.

The 21-year-old – who is also capable of playing as a winger – is blessed with blistering pace and has a £25.7million release clause in his Hoffenheim contract.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp: Top 10 most expensive Liverpool signings and how they fared