Seven Primeira Liga players Ruben Amorim could sign for Liverpool amid manager rumours: Inacio, Neves…

Alan Varela, Goncalo Inacio and Joao Neves have all been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Ruben Amorim has emerged as the new frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool – and he could impact their transfer strategy.

Amorim has won a lot of plaudits at Sporting CP and TEAMtalk can now exclusively reveal that their players expect him to leave the club at the end of the season.

While Liverpool already have a strong squad, the 39-year-old would undoubtedly look to make a few signings in the summer transfer window.

He has an extensive knowledge of players in the Primeira Liga and Liverpool have also explored the Portuguese market in recent years, having signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Luis Diaz from Porto.

We’ve taken a look at seven Primeira Liga players that Amorim could potentially bring to Anfield in the summer.

Antonio Silva

If Amorim does get the nod to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer, one of his first tasks will be buying a new centre-back.

Joel Matip is out of contract at the end of the season and Virgil van Dijk turns 33 in July, which means question marks will soon start to arise over how long he has left at the top level.

The manager could potentially raid his current club’s arch-rivals for Antonio Silva, who has a £86.7million release clause in his Benfica contract.

Silva enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2022/23, helping Benfica concede just 20 goals in 34 games as they won the Primeira Liga title.

The 20-year-old was shortlisted for the 2023 Golden Boy award and is already showing signs of becoming a world-class centre-back.

According to reports in Portugal, his impressive performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Goncalo Inacio

One of four Sporting CP players on this list, Inacio worked through their youth ranks and made his first-team breakthrough under Amorim in 2020.

He’s since made over 150 appearances for the club in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

“He is a high-quality central defender, very complete. He does well defending and attacking, anticipates well, reads the game well and has the ability to make good decisions on the pitch,” former Sporting manager Carlos Carvalhal told AS.

“There aren’t many players like him. Left-footed and with such high technical ability, I can’t think of anyone who is similar.”

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have scouted and watched the 22-year-old for over two years, and he is extremely keen on a move to the Premier League.

He has also been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United but hiring Amorim would undoubtedly give Liverpool an advantage in the race for his signature.

The Portugal international also has a release clause in his Sporting CP contract, making him available for £51.5million.

Alan Varela

While Wataru Endo has exceeded expectations in his debut season at Anfield, Liverpool will still look to sign another defensive midfielder in the summer.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Varela – who currently plies his trade for Porto – is one of the names on their shortlist.

The 22-year-old arrived from South American giants Boca Juniors in the summer of 2023 and has been one of the best midfielders in the Primeira Liga this season.

He also produced two impressive performances against Barcelona in the Champions League group stage and a Man of the Match display in Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the last-16.

The Argentina Under-20 international has been dubbed the ‘next Javier Mascherano’ due to his nationality and combative playing style.

He is contracted with Porto until the summer of 2028 but can be prised out of the club by way of a £60milion release clause.

Joao Neves

Alongside Antonio Silva, Neves came through the academy at Benfica and was also shortlisted for the 2023 Golden Boy award.

Amorim got a front-row seat of the midfielder’s talent when Sporting CP came head to head with Benfica in November 2023.

The Portugal international produced a Man of the Match performance at the Estadio da Luz, registering four interceptions, seven tackles and one goal in a 2-1 win.

He has been heavily linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months but O Jogo claim that Liverpool have now joined the race for his signature.

The 19-year-old has a £103million release clause in his contract and Benfica have insisted that the clause must be met in full.

While that stance will fend off many potential suitors, Liverpool were willing to pay £111million for Moises Caicedo last summer and Neves would represent a long-term investment.

🔴 Benfica’s next big thing, Joao Neves, netted a 94th minute equaliser against bitter rivals Sporting Lisbon. They went on to win the game 2-1. LISTEN TO THAT ROAR…#SLBSCP | @planetbenfica pic.twitter.com/aJUVIqBxGa — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) November 12, 2023

Morten Hjulmand

Hjulmand joined Sporting CP from Leece in the summer of 2023 and quickly established himself as an integral part of Amorim’s side.

The Denmark international is a defensive-minded midfielder and has been averaging 2.4 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per 90 minutes in the Primeira Liga.

He’s been linked with Tottenham and Manchester United but Amorim would reportedly look to secure a reunion with the 24-year-old, who has a £69million release clause in his contract.

“Hjulmand can follow Amorim wherever he will go, so we will have to wait to see where Hjulmand will go,” Gianluca Di Marzio told Tipsbladet.

“Amorim likes Hjulmand a lot, so wherever he goes, Hjulmand could very likely join him.”

Pedro Goncalves

Mohamed Salah faces an uncertain future at Liverpool as the Saudi Pro League will make a renewed attempt to sign the Egypt international at the end of the season.

While Amorim will struggle to find a like-for-like replacement for Salah, Sporting CP’s Pedro Goncalves could follow the Portuguese boss to Anfield.

The 25-year-old – who is more commonly known as Pote – mainly operates as a right-sided winger but can also play on the left flank and as a central attacking midfielder.

He’s registered 122 direct goal contributions in 170 appearances for Sporting CP, including a stunning strike against Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16 in March 2023.

The Portugal international has been linked with Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham United in recent weeks and has a £68million release clause in his contract.

Viktor Gyokeres

After firing Coventry City to the Championship Play-off final in 2022/23, Gyokeres caught Amorim’s attention and completed a £20.5million move to Sporting CP.

He’s enjoyed a brilliant debut season in Portugal, registering 36 goals and 15 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

“There are players who define teams,” Amorim said recently. “We had that a bit with ‘Pote’ in our first season here, when he was very regular in his scoring and assisting.

“Now Viktor gives us a different ability to go deep. He transforms the team because he makes us more dangerous at all times in the game. He has great physical attributes that come through especially at the end of the game.”

The Sweden international – who has a £85.5million release clause – has been linked with a move back to England, with Arsenal and Chelsea said to be leading the chase for his signature.

But Amorim could try and bring Gyokeres to Anfield in the summer as Darwin Nunez has not been a prolific goalscorer for Liverpool.

