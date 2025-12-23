Liverpool could enter the market for another striker in the January transfer window after Alexander Isak suffered a leg fracture in their 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Isak joined the club in a £125million deal in the summer but made a slow start to his Anfield career and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Hugo Ekitike has enjoyed a promising debut season and will lead the line in his absence, but Arne Slot’s side may still need to bolster their attack as they look to secure a top-four finish.

We’ve taken a look at seven potential players who could join Liverpool in January and provide short-term cover for Isak.

Ivan Toney

Toney scored 36 goals in 83 Premier League appearances for Brentford before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024.

Despite recent links with Tottenham, West Ham United and Everton, we understand that he currently doesn’t want to return to the Premier League and lose out on his £400,000-per-week wages.

But an approach from Liverpool in the January transfer window could make the 29-year-old striker reconsider his stance.

“I have been a Liverpool fan my whole life, but I have liked Arsenal,” he admitted in 2023. “I like watching Arsenal and how they play and kind of how passionate the fans are. But, yeah, Liverpool fan, Liverpool boy at heart.”

A loan move to Liverpool would also help him get back into the England squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup, and he could then return to his lucrative deal at Al-Ahli.

Goncalo Ramos

Liverpool reportedly considered Ramos as an alternative to Isak in the summer transfer window and could now reignite their interest in the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

He has started just nine games in all competitions this season as the Ligue 1 side have a wealth of options in the final third, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all on the books.

The striker still has nine goals to his name in 2025/26, including an injury-time equaliser against Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup and an injury-time winner against Barcelona in the Champions League.

He may look to move clubs in the January transfer window to help secure his place in the Portugal squad for the World Cup, and Liverpool should propose a loan deal with an option to buy.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mitrovic bullied Premier League defenders during his time at Fulham and netted a brace in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the 2022/23 season.

The striker completed a £52million move to Al Hilal at the end of that campaign and went on to score 68 goals in 79 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side.

Following the arrival of former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the last summer window, he was allowed to join Qatar Stars League side Al Rayyan on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old Serbia international has only just changed clubs in the last few months, but he could be open to a loan spell at Liverpool to help him prepare for the World Cup.

Jonathan David

David introduced himself to the Anfield crowd last season by scoring an equaliser against Liverpool for Lille in the Champions League.

The striker finished the 2024/25 campaign with 25 goals in all competitions before leaving the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer and signing a four-year contract at Juventus.

He has endured a difficult start to his Juventus career, scoring just three goals in 22 appearances in all competitions and failing to establish himself as a regular starter in the team.

Reports in Italy claim that the Canada international has also struggled to settle into the Juventus dressing room, and his entourage have discussed a potential departure in the January transfer window.

If Liverpool agree to pay a small fee for the 25-year-old, Juventus may be willing to sanction a six-month loan move for a player they signed on a free transfer.

Karim Benzema

Having scored over 500 goals in his illustrious career, Benzema is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation.

He is currently plying his trade for Al-Ittihad and added two more trophies to his collection in the 2024/25 season, winning the Saudi Pro League title and the King’s Cup.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, and the former France international recently opened the door to a potential return to Europe.

“It’s true that I have offers from Europe,” he revealed. “I have to look at everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel comfortable, without forgetting that I feel good here and receive affection from everyone. But we’ll see.

“They ask me for things, and I give them things. Everything’s fifty-fifty, but there are things happening. I’m not going to quit football and stop competing in six months.”

Benfica and Fenerbahce have both been credited with an interest in the 38-year-old before the January transfer window, but a move to Liverpool would be an amazing swansong for his career.

Danny Welbeck

Despite celebrating his 35th birthday earlier this season, Welbeck has shown no signs of slowing down and is currently enjoying some of the best goalscoring form of his career.

He has seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Brighton in 2025/26, making him the joint-fifth-top goalscorer in the division after Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago, Antoine Semenyo and Ekitike.

While Brighton undoubtedly want to keep him at the club, the striker will be out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 season and the January window is their last chance to cash in.

He would be a smart stop-gap signing for Liverpool, although it remains to be seen if the Manchester United academy graduate is willing to make the move to Anfield.

Divock Origi

Origi made 175 appearances in an eight-year stint at Liverpool and etched his name into Anfield folklore with his impressive portfolio of memorable goals for the Reds.

The Belgium international famously netted a last-minute winner against Everton, a brace against Barcelona and the second goal in the 2019 Champions League final before joining AC Milan on a free transfer in 2022.

“Even that is something you take with you and you’re grateful for,” he said when asked about his cult hero status at the club. “I know that I’ll come and watch games, for sure. I will follow the club, but it’s forever in my heart – it has a special place in my heart.

“I just wish that the club continues to grow and keep being Liverpool as it is. For sure, I’ll be back.”

He made just 36 appearances in all competitions during his time in Milan and has now become a free agent after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

A return to Anfield could potentially be on the cards for the 30-year-old striker, who would accept a short-term contract and back-up role for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

