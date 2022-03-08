Diego Carlos is on the radar of both Liverpool and Manchester City, despite Sevilla making a revelation about his situation – according to reports in Spain.

Sevilla have two of Europe’s most marketable centre-backs on their books, Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos. The latter was a target for Newcastle United in January, and they reportedly remain keen. But the calibre of club looking at the Brazilian is increasing.

According to Fichajes, Man City and Liverpool are looking at Diego Carlos as a potential defensive reinforcement. Both clubs are well-stocked at centre-back, but know the importance of having many high-quality options.

At the age of 28, Diego Carlos could be ready to test himself in the Premier League. In doing so, he could give Sevilla a tidy profit on their €15m investment. There is a belief that they could sell him for three or four times that amount.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or City would pay up. Both are rich enough clubs to be able to afford the fee, but will have to weigh up what their priorities are in the summer.

The two main rivals for the Premier League title, either would also deal the other a blow by winning the race for one of their targets.

Diego Carlos has made 36 appearances for Sevilla across all competitions this season. All but the most recent of his 25 La Liga outings have lasted for 90 minutes.

Second-placed Sevilla have put up a decent fight in La Liga this season. But they look likely to be beaten to the title by Real Madrid. Next season, Diego Carlos could be in a Premier League title race instead.

Sevilla sneak in strategy for Diego Carlos

However, his current employers have recently revealed that they tweaked his contract without the public knowing last year.

Their sporting director Monchi said: “We’ve renewed [the contracts of] Diego Carlos and [Lucas] Ocampos 14 months ago. We didn’t announce it for strategic reasons.”

Only time will tell if their strategy with Diego Carlos will pay off this summer.

If he was to join Liverpool, he would be competing with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Although, doubts persist over the latter’s future.

As for City, they have Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake as their current centre-back options.

