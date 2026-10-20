Liverpool: ‘Get Rio on a 20-year contract’ after Villarreal heroics as ‘world class’ Wirtz also wows fans

Pundits and fans were left stunned by Rio Ngumoha’s performance as the Liverpool teenager starred in a comeback win over Spanish side Villarreal in a Champions League thriller at Anfield, with Florian Wirtz also making a huge difference from the bench.

Andoni Iraola’s were woeful in the opening half hour, as they slipped to a two-goal deficit, but were given hope by Alexis Mac Allister’s strike before the outstanding Ngumoha set up Ronald Araujo to level on the brink of half-time.

England international Ngumoha then did superbly to tee up Mac Allister after the break, as Andoni Iraola’s men finally hit their stride before Wirtz scored his first club goal of the season to ultimately seal the win.

That’s three wins in three for Liverpool in Europe, and speaking afterwards on Amazon Prime, Alan Shearer stated: “Ultimately, Iraola’s side made it three wins out of three in Europe, but they did not make things easy for themselves.

“Liverpool’s first 35 minutes were awful. They were so negative, second to everything, 2-0 down and then somehow they clawed their way back and for 10 minutes they were better.

“Iraola made a change at half-time, and put Gravenberch into the right-back position, and brought Wirtz on, and they were much better in every department.

“Closing down, passing, creating chances, bar the last few minutes where they made it difficult for themselves when Villareal came back into it, gave them a little scare but it’s still a win, another positive for Liverpool but there is plenty to work on.”

As for Ngumoha’s stunning display, the England legend added: “He’s done that all night. He has been so positive and, without doubt, Liverpool’s best player. I know it’s another goal from Mac Allister but the threat that he possesses.

“The threat has been constant. No other thought than go and get at the defenders.”

Meanwhile, BBC Sport gave the Reds attacker a 9/10, commenting: ” Easily the best player on the night. Got two fine two assists and was simply too good for Sergi Cardona. The 18-year-old is some talent and someone that the Anfield crowd will enjoy watching for years to come.”

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Fans left floored by Rio

Fans were also impressed with the Anfield sensation, with Ian from London commenting: “Rio in a class of his own for Liverpool. The whole team is playing better second half he’s been the only consistent one from start to finish. Wonderful stuff.”

Kennth from Glasgow also wrote: “The intelligence of Ngumoha for the equaliser is beyond his age and experience.”

dougdougofdoug on Reddit commented: “Rio looking like our Salah replacement at 18 years old.”

Turbulent-Damage-165 aldo wrote: “Get Rio on a 20 year contract so he can never go to Real Madrid”

Meanwhile, there was also praise for the impact Wirtz made off the bench, with user_waitforiit_name adding: “Florian Wirtz you beauty, get in there!! World class. He came on and the whole momentum shifted. What a player!!”

Institute11 also wrote: “Best Rio game so far. Wirtz bossing the second half. Feeling good now.”

The Reds are back in action on Sunday when they host free-scoring Brighton in a huge test in the Premier League, and surely Rio Ngumoha HAS to start.