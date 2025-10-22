Long-serving Liverpool star Andy Robertson will reportedly be the subject of two exit routes in the January window, with Jamie Carragher, in particular, extremely critical of Arne Slot’s treatment of the full-back and with sources rating the chances of a winter window move.

The Reds bought Robertson in a £8m fee from Hull City in July 2017, with the Scotland captain going on to rack up 348 appearances for the club and helping them to win eight major honours in that time. Behind Joe Gomez and Mo Salah, the 31-year-old is Liverpool‘s third-longest serving player, having played a major role in their success under legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, with Robertson showing signs of slowing down last season and with his effectiveness down the left flank less noticeable, we exclusively revealed in September 2024 how Richard Hughes was targeting Milos Kerkez as his long-term heir, with the move for the Bournemouth star duly confirmed in June, when the Reds splashed out a £40m fee for his services.

Off the back of that transfer, the Hungary international has established himself as Liverpool’s first-choice left-back, clocking up eight appearances and 603 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

By contrast, Robertson has been limited to just 118 minutes in the Premier League, with his three appearances so far all coming off the bench.

Contracted to summer 2026, the 88-cap Scotland star now looks destined to leave Anfield – and there is growing speculation that a January move could be in the offing, with two suitors jostling for his signature.

To that end, a winter window move to summer suitors, Atletico Madrid, has again been touted in the Spanish media, while a report on Tuesday has suggested an emotional return to Scotland, and one of their biggest clubs, is also emerging as a possible option.

Whatever happens next, and with Kerkez yet to convince in a Reds shirt, Carragher has questioned Slot’s treatment of the experienced Scotland stalwart…

Carragher unhappy with how Slot has treated Robertson

Kerkez looked woefully poor on Sunday as he was caught between a rock and a hard place, and with Manchester United’s 3-4-2-1 formation causing the Reds’ left-back big problems in particular.

But with Slot seemingly intent on standing by Kerkez and giving the 21-year-old time to prove his quality, Carragher has been left upset by the way the Dutchman has sidelined the long-serving star.

“What I’m surprised at is not that Kerkez is first choice, because I think that was right initially for him to come in, but Robertson’s almost getting treated like Tsimikas, where it’s like you never play,” he said on the Gary Neville podcast.

“It is like he will only play unless the left-back’s injured or you come on sub.

“I’m surprised he hasn’t been given more games, not just because Kerkez hasn’t performed that well, just more of actually he has been a great Liverpool left-back. He won the league last season.

“Kerkez is a new player, but it almost just feels like Kerkez is the left-back, and that’s the end of it. I’ve found that strange, really, from game one.”

Despite the strong links ahead of the January window, journalist Pete O’Rourke is adamant the Reds will not entertain a January sale and insists a departure via free agency next summer seems the most likely option.

“There’s no chance of [him] moving [in] January, Liverpool won’t allow that to happen, [they] won’t think they’ll then [not] need Andy Robertson around,” O’Rourke stated.

“They’re pretty short of options at the back anyway. Look, Andy Robertson might even have to fit in at centre-back on occasion this season with Liverpool’s injury concerns in that area of the team.

“Although he’s maybe not a guaranteed starter these days, he still has a role to play for Arne Slot’s team.

“His experience will be invaluable for Liverpool between now and the end of the season and he is vice captain there as well, so, that shows how much Arne Slot rates him as well.”

With Kerkez one of several new signings struggling to find their feet on Merseyside and with the Reds currently looking to avoid a 72-year low at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday evening, surprise speculation has grown over Slot’s future at Anfield.

To that end, two staggering reports on Tuesday claimed FSG were to hold a meeting to discuss the Dutchman’s future amid their current poor form.

However, a Liverpool great is adamant Slot should be in no immediate danger of the sack and in an exclusive interview, he has explained why the Reds are paying the price for their big transfer reshuffle this summer.

