Liverpool are reportedly open to Diogo Jota leaving Anfield this summer, while Darwin Nunez is understood to want a departure for a shock reason.

The two Liverpool forwards were part of a newer wave of attacking talent on Merseyside as they looked to take on the mantle left by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Jota has proven to be a shrewd acquisition, with the 28-year-old contributing 64 goals and 22 assists in 173 games since his £45 million (€53.6m, $58m) deal in 2020 from Wolves.

But fellow forward Nunez has not provided as much value for money since his £85m (€101m, $110m) move from Benfica in the summer of 2022, with 40 goals and 24 assists in 135 matches.

Now, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Jota – who has had his injury troubles for the club – could leave Liverpool this summer, but it would not be a ‘priority exit’. He added that a Nunez departure is more likely.

When asked if other Premier League teams could move for him, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, they would. It’s a possibility that [Diogo] Jota could go, although I wouldn’t say it’s a priority exit – and a lot would depend on Jota and whether he feels he will get regular minutes under Arne Slot. He’s certainly not being forced out of the club.

“But of the names that could be a potential exit, I would rank Darwin Nunez a lot higher as there is interest from Saudi Arabia, and we know that the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and others have been favoured at times to Jota – but he has that versatility where you can play him in more than one position.

“Liverpool value him as a squad player, but ultimately the player may get other opportunities. A Jota exit is not guaranteed, but there is a realistic possibility that suitors will make an approach to Liverpool to better understand the situation. Jota wants European and ideally Champions League football.”

Jota’s contract runs until 2027 whereas Nunez’s deal expires in 2028.

Nunez wants Liverpool exit due to shock reason

Nunez has struggled for goals and game time this season, with the Uruguayan notching just seven goals in 39 appearances. Moreover, the former Brighton target has made a mere eight starts in the Premier League this term.

And according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Nunez has made up his mind about leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but not for the reasons some may expect.

The report states: “Darwin Nunez, tired of the gloomy English climate, would like to join a club closer to his Latin culture and has opened the door to a departure this summer.”

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid but that appears to be off the table going by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin’s recent comments.

“A move for Darwin Nunez? We are not looking for a striker; our team needs reinforcements in other positions, which is what the Atletico Madrid management is currently discussing,” he said. “Nunez is not part of the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming period and the reports about our interest in the player are completely baseless.”

Jota himself has struggled for goals of late, failing to score in the Premier League since mid-January and both he and Nunez underwhelmed in Liverpool’s Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Van Dijk latest and Delap interest

Fabrizio Romano may have gone some way to allaying Liverpool fans’ fears that they will lose captain Virgil van Dijk for free this summer.

The transfer expert states that the Reds are “confident” they can strike a deal for the soon-to-be out of contract defender.

Elsewhere, the Reds are said to be working on a deal for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap as they seek a replacement for Nunez.

Reports suggest they have watched the 22-year-old multiple times this year but there will be competition for his signature in the summer.

Finally, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs who are keeping tabs on Independiente del Valle starlet Johan Martinez – who is just 15.

