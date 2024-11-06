Liverpool have drawn up a three-man list of possible successors for Andy Robertson and it includes Ipswich Town star Leif Davis, according to a report.

The Sun claim Liverpool are ‘tracking three left-backs’ as they start to prepare for life after Robertson, who is now 30 years old. Reds head coach Arne Slot seems to trust Robertson’s backup, Kostas Tsimikas, but Liverpool chiefs could do with signing a top young player to future-proof the position.

Surprisingly, Davis is of interest to Liverpool. Slot’s side are keeping tabs on Davis after being impressed by how he has stepped up and coped with life in the Premier League.

So far, the Englishman has managed one goal and two assists in 10 Premier League appearances for Ipswich.

Davis’ first goal of the season came against Leicester City on Saturday, as he hit a brilliant first-time volley into the far bottom corner after being picked out by Sam Morsy.

The Sun state that 24-year-old Davis is not the only left-back Liverpool are interested in. David Raum is ‘high on Slot’s wish list’, too.

The Germany international took the next step in his career by joining RB Leipzig from Hoffenheim in July 2022 and is now a crucial player for Leipzig.

Raum is picking up experience in both the Bundesliga and Champions League and Slot thinks he will fit in seamlessly at Liverpool.

Third on Liverpool’s wanted list is Antonee Robinson of Fulham. Liverpool have been linked with Robinson on several previous occasions, though they will face competition from Manchester United to sign him.

Robinson likely to be favoured Liverpool option

Out of those players, Liverpool fans would likely want the latter to join. Robinson has proven his ability to maraud forward and get crosses into the box, much like Robertson.

Plus, the USMNT star has the most Premier League experience out of Liverpool’s left-back options, which should help him adapt to life at Anfield quickly.

Robertson either being replaced or sold would be tough for Liverpool fans to see as he has been an excellent servant to the club.

The Scot joined for just £8million and has proven to be a bargain signing since then. In 311 games for Liverpool, Robertson has revolutionised the full-back positions alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, notching 11 goals and 65 assists.

But Liverpool must continue to evolve if they are to get the better of Manchester City and Arsenal in future Premier League title races. This means top stars such as Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will have to be replaced at some stage.

Liverpool news: Next Salah club; winger replacements

Meanwhile, the Spanish press claim Barcelona are plotting an ambitious move to try and land Salah.

Barca first tried to sign the winger in 2021 but could not afford a deal. With the Egyptian’s Liverpool contract running down though, they look set to try again.

You can find out all the details here.

While Liverpool remain hopeful of tying Salah down to fresh terms, they are on the lookout for players who might be able to replace his huge attacking influence.

TEAMtalk can reveal Liverpool are seriously considering making a move for Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo amid his great form.

Although, he will be very expensive to sign mid-season.

Andy Robertson on the decline?

By Samuel Bannister

Robertson was not the most heralded Liverpool signing in the Jurgen Klopp era, but he presented a strong case for being the best value for money.

Brought in from Hull City on the cheap, Robertson proved to be a bargain, becoming one of the Premier League’s best ever defenders by number of assists provided.

But the 30-year-old has started the Arne Slot era slightly more sluggishly and some critics now believe his position will be one of the next that Liverpool have to reinforce.

His backup option, Tsimikas, is not too much younger than him and does not seem likely to take over as a starter if Robertson is phased out. And with the Scotland international’s gametime decreasing season by season since 2021, that may be what is happening.

Andy Robertson’s stats over the past three seasons

Robertson is no flop all of a sudden. But the degree of reliability he provided may be starting to wear off. And if Liverpool were to identify a successor, his role in their long-term vision would no longer be guaranteed.

Just compared to last season, Robertson is averaging fewer tackles, interceptions, clearances and blocks per game in the Premier League, while his crosses – one of the best aspects of his game – have also decreased.

It would be unfair to write Robertson off completely at this stage, but he is in a battle to improve his statistics before Liverpool’s attention turns elsewhere.